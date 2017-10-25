Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Human rights council chief praises Putin’s decision on monument to victims of repressions

Society & Culture
October 25, 11:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Mikhail Fedotov hopes that the memorial will put an end to deliberations on the creeping rehabilitation of Stalin

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The monument to the victims of political repressions, due to be unveiled in Moscow on October 30, should end all disputes on the rehabilitation of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, head of the Russian Presidential Council for Human Rights and Civil Society, Mikhail Fedotov, said in an interview with TASS.

"The memorial in Moscow should become not only a national symbol honoring innocent victims but also a symbol of complete condemnation of the totalitarian regime’s crimes," Fedotov said, hoping that the memorial will also put a full stop to deliberations on the creeping rehabilitation of Stalin.

Read also

Half of Russians strongly condemn Stalin’s repressions, while 43% justify them — poll

"If our country indeed had chosen this path, there would have been no memorial to the victims of political repressions. Speaking about it would be simply senseless and even dangerous," he said.

Fedotov noted the special role President Vladimir Putin had in creating the monument, reiterating that in 2015 the Russian leader ordered the Moscow government to find a particular location.

The monument will be unveiled on the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions, commemorated on October 30 since 1991 in the former Soviet republics. The statue is being created as part of the Wall of Grief project by sculptor Georgy Frangulyan. This is a massive bronze wall carving depicting human bodies, both dead and alive. The word "Remember" will be written there in different languages.

Granite compositions, symbolizing echelons and torture chambers will be part of the memorial, and will have stones from the detention facilities where the repressed had been incarcerated. The monument will be erected in downtown Moscow, at the intersection of Sakharov Avenue and the Garden Ring.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
11
Vibrant colors of Moscow's autumn
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
2
Cristiano Ronaldo says Russia is his lucky country
3
Russian defense minister, Philippine president attend ceremony to receive Russian weapons
4
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
5
Putin, Abe may meet at APEC summit, Russian deputy minister says
6
Russian Defense Ministry compares US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden
7
Russia calls for fair solution to Cyprus issue — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама