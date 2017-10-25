Street in Turkey’s Demre to be named after slain Russian ambassador Karlov — media

Russia’s UN envoy calls UN Security Council vote on Syria mission ‘orchestrated show’Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 24, 23:10
ANKARA, October 24. /TASS/. A street in the Turkish city of Demre in the Antalya Province on the Mediterranean coast will be named after Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov, who was killed last year in Ankara, the Haberler news portal quoted Antalya Mayor Menderes T·rel as saying on Tuesday.
"We had lots of joint projects with late Andrey Karlov. His death was a great loss for us. We want a street leading to the Church of St. Nicholas in Demre to be named after him," the official was quoted as saying.
Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was shot dead in December 2016, by a terrorist while he was delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition in Ankara. He was awarded the honorary title of Hero of Russia posthumously "for displaying tenacity and courage as the Russian Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador in Turkey, and for his invaluable contribution to Russia’s foreign policy.".