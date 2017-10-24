Back to Main page
Russia’s National Guard to start issuing licenses to private investigators

Society & Culture
October 24, 15:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Before that, these powers belonged to the Russian Interior Ministry

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry’s powers to issue licenses and oversee the activities of private investigators could be transferred to the Russian National Guard, Sergey Melikov, First Deputy Director of the National Guard, said at a meeting in Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament).

"It was proposed to delegate the Interior Ministry’s authority to issue licenses and oversee the activities of private investigators to Russia’s National Guard. Work is in progress to coordinate these steps," he said.

Melikov also noted that the Russian National Guard and the Interior Ministry had initiated the proposals on amending the legislation, which envisages extending the period for storing firearms at police stations until Russia’s National Guard equips the relevant places in its territorial departments. He added that the Interior Ministry would retain the functions of test-firing rifled weapons for some time.

