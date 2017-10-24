Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead

The holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey © AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The Day of the Dead festivities are usually celebrated in Mexico between October 31st and November 2nd. The Grand Procession of the Catrinas, part of upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations, was held in Mexico City. The Calavera Catrina, or 'Dapper Skeleton', is the most representative image of the festivities. The holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey.