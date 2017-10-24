Back to Main page
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead

Society & Culture
October 24, 17:04 UTC+3

The Grand Procession of the Catrinas, part of upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations, was held in Mexico City

People participate in the parade of 'Catrinas', in Mexico City
© EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN
The Grand Procession of the "Catrinas" is part of upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
The figure of a skeleton wearing an elegant broad-brimmed hat was first done as a satirical engraving by artist Jose Guadalupe Posada sometime between 1910 and his death in 1913
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
The Calavera Catrina, or 'Dapper Skeleton', is the most representative image of the Day of the Dead
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
A young woman gets her face painted in the style of Mexico's iconic "Catrina"
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
The Day of the Dead festivities usually celebrated in Mexico between October 31st and November 2nd
© EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN
The holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
People march in the Grand Procession of the "Catrinas," part of upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
A woman, dressed as a skeleton bride, poses for pictures during the Grand Procession of the "Catrinas" in Mexico City
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
A girl dressed as Mexico's iconic "Catrina" sits on a piece of public art during a march in the Grand Procession of the Catrinas in Mexico City
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
The festival is reminiscent of the western Halloween
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
The Day of the Dead festivities are usually celebrated in Mexico between October 31st and November 2nd. The Grand Procession of the Catrinas, part of upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations, was held in Mexico City. The Calavera Catrina, or 'Dapper Skeleton', is the most representative image of the festivities. The holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey.

Реклама