Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the Dead

Russia’s lunar base to serve as stopover for inter-planetary travels after 2050Science & Space October 24, 17:39
Saakashvili asks Ukrainians to protect him from PoroshenkoWorld October 24, 17:35
Mexico dons eerie skeleton masks and costumes to celebrate Day of the DeadSociety & Culture October 24, 17:04
First crew for new Federatsiya spaceship may be selected in 2018Science & Space October 24, 17:02
Iraqi top diplomat promises Kurdish referendum won’t affect Moscow-Baghdad tiesWorld October 24, 16:52
Navalny has no legal right to take part in presidential election — prosecutorsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 24, 16:45
Yandex expects green light for Uber merger from antimonopoly service in NovemberBusiness & Economy October 24, 16:33
Majority of Maidan-related charges against Yanukovich dropped — attorneyWorld October 24, 16:28
Film director denies information about 100,000 signatures against his movie MatildaSociety & Culture October 24, 16:24
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
The Day of the Dead festivities are usually celebrated in Mexico between October 31st and November 2nd. The Grand Procession of the Catrinas, part of upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations, was held in Mexico City. The Calavera Catrina, or 'Dapper Skeleton', is the most representative image of the festivities. The holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey.