Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Director of film on Kschessinska invites opposing Duma deputy to first show

Society & Culture
October 24, 2:06 UTC+3 St PETERSBURG

Uchitel said he disapproved of the protest actions because the people taking part in them judged the film without watching it

Share
1 pages in this article

St PETERSBURG, October 23. /TASS/. Russian film director Alexei Uchitel, whose new film ‘Mathilde’ featuring a love affair between the future Emperor Nicholas II and the young dancer Mathilde Kschessinska has triggered a sharp public controversy, has invited the leader of a public campaign against the film, Duma deputy Natalya Poklonskaya to attend the first show on Tuesday.

"I invite you once again to come and watch the film," Uchitel said on Monday when a reporter asked him what he would possibly like to say to Poklonskaya, who had steered a campaign for banning ‘Mathilde’.

Protests against the film involved mostly Russian Orthodox churchgoers who indicated that the Church had canonized Czar Nicholas, Czarina Alexandra, Crown Prince Alexis, and Grand Princesses Olga, Tatiana, Maria and Anastasia as the new martyrs and confessors of faith. At the same time, ‘Mathilde’ showed the future young monarch in poignant and sensitive scenes, they said.

Uchitel said he disapproved of the protest actions because the people taking part in them judged the film without watching it. "They can uphold their opinions, of course, but they should first come to a movie house and watch the film and only then they can say someone has insulted them," he said.

Several activists of the Czarist Cross public movement gathered on the square in front of the Mariinsky Theater before the premiere. They chanted prayers and expressed their opinions about the film.

One of them, Vladimir Znakhur who introduced himself as a coordinator of monarchic Cross-bearing processions said the goal of the action was to voice protest "against libel that targets Russia’s past".

‘Mathilde’, one of the largest cinematic projects in post-Soviet Russia, aspires to bringing to limelight the crucial moments of Russian history at the turn of the 19th century, including Nicholas II’s coronation in the Assumption Cathedral of the Moscow Kremlin.

Permeating the plot is a love story involving young Nicholas and Mathilde, the young star of the Imperial ballet.

Natalya Poklonskaya and Orthodox Christian activists insist that the film insults the memory of the Czar, who was subject to violent death as a confessor of Christian faith.

Alexei Uchitel says, on his part, Poklonskaya’s attempts to influence the creative process and the distribution of the film are inadmissible.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
11
Vibrant colors of Moscow's autumn
12
Soviet youth festival: memories from the past
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US didn't allow Russia to remove archive from Consulate General in San Francisco
2
Russian Helicopters plans to sign contract on export of Mi-171A2 helicopters by yearend
3
Russia vows 'to throw its weight' behind Iraq's territorial integrity
4
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
5
Trump potentially ready to meet with Putin at APEC summit
6
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
7
Russian defense contractor delivers second regiment set of S-400 missile systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама