Director of film on Kschessinska invites opposing Duma deputy to first show

St PETERSBURG, October 23. /TASS/. Russian film director Alexei Uchitel, whose new film ‘Mathilde’ featuring a love affair between the future Emperor Nicholas II and the young dancer Mathilde Kschessinska has triggered a sharp public controversy, has invited the leader of a public campaign against the film, Duma deputy Natalya Poklonskaya to attend the first show on Tuesday.

"I invite you once again to come and watch the film," Uchitel said on Monday when a reporter asked him what he would possibly like to say to Poklonskaya, who had steered a campaign for banning ‘Mathilde’.

Protests against the film involved mostly Russian Orthodox churchgoers who indicated that the Church had canonized Czar Nicholas, Czarina Alexandra, Crown Prince Alexis, and Grand Princesses Olga, Tatiana, Maria and Anastasia as the new martyrs and confessors of faith. At the same time, ‘Mathilde’ showed the future young monarch in poignant and sensitive scenes, they said.

Uchitel said he disapproved of the protest actions because the people taking part in them judged the film without watching it. "They can uphold their opinions, of course, but they should first come to a movie house and watch the film and only then they can say someone has insulted them," he said.

Several activists of the Czarist Cross public movement gathered on the square in front of the Mariinsky Theater before the premiere. They chanted prayers and expressed their opinions about the film.

One of them, Vladimir Znakhur who introduced himself as a coordinator of monarchic Cross-bearing processions said the goal of the action was to voice protest "against libel that targets Russia’s past".

‘Mathilde’, one of the largest cinematic projects in post-Soviet Russia, aspires to bringing to limelight the crucial moments of Russian history at the turn of the 19th century, including Nicholas II’s coronation in the Assumption Cathedral of the Moscow Kremlin.

Permeating the plot is a love story involving young Nicholas and Mathilde, the young star of the Imperial ballet.

Natalya Poklonskaya and Orthodox Christian activists insist that the film insults the memory of the Czar, who was subject to violent death as a confessor of Christian faith.

Alexei Uchitel says, on his part, Poklonskaya’s attempts to influence the creative process and the distribution of the film are inadmissible.