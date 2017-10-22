Back to Main page
Youth Festival in Sochi succeeds as international event - organizer

Society & Culture
October 22, 11:17 updated at: October 22, 11:55 UTC+3

The organizers received assistance from 5,000 volunteers, including 100 UN volunteers, Sergei Kiriyenko said

SOCHI, October 22. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration and head of the Russian organizing committee of the World Festival of Youth and Students Sergei Kiriyenko gave positive comments on the event’s results.

"The festival was a success as a big international event," he said. "Almost 25,000 young people from 188 countries have participated in it."

The organizers received assistance from 5,000 volunteers, including 100 UN volunteers, he added.

"The total number of people we have accredited is 67,670," he said.

The XIX World Festival of Youth and Students began in Moscow on October 14 with a carnival. The main events took place at the Sochi Olympic Park on October 15-22. The festival featured young professionals in various spheres, aged between 18 and 35 from more than 180 countries. Russia’s other cities also hosted the holiday. The forum’s 2,000 foreign participants during the first three days visited 15 Russian regions.

The Russian news agency TASS is the festival’s general information partner and official photo host.

