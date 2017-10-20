Soviet leader Brezhnev’s grandson files lawsuit over grandad’s photo in advert

NOVOSIBIRSK, October 20. /TASS/. The grandson of the late Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, Andrei Brezhnev, has filed a lawsuit with the Novosibirsk Court over his grandfather’s images in adverts and asked to recover unjust enrichment from the advertising company and to provide him for non-pecuniary damages, the court’s press service in the West Siberian city said on Friday.

"A civil case has been filed … following a lawsuit of Andrei Yurievich Brezhnev (a grandson of Leonid Ilyich Brezhnev) against LLC Time Presents to recover unjust enrichment and to provide him for non-pecuniary damages over the fact Leonid Ilyich Brezhnev’s image was employed for purposes of advertisement," the court said.

The Novosibirsk district court told TASS that the lawsuit had been submitted following a billboard placed on display at the city’s central department store last year. A large banner advertising Parker pens featured Leonid Brezhnev and his quotation "The economy must be economical."

The courts’ hearing is scheduled for November 13.

Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Soviet Union from 1964 until his death in 1982. He was Marshall of the Soviet Union. Brezhnev was awarded the Hero of Socialist Labor medal and four medals of the Hero of the Soviet Union.