Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Soviet leader Brezhnev’s grandson files lawsuit over grandad’s photo in advert

Society & Culture
October 20, 19:16 UTC+3 NOVOSIBIRSK

The lawsuit was submitted following a billboard placed on display at Novosibirsk’s central department store last year

Share
1 pages in this article

NOVOSIBIRSK, October 20. /TASS/. The grandson of the late Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, Andrei Brezhnev, has filed a lawsuit with the Novosibirsk Court over his grandfather’s images in adverts and asked to recover unjust enrichment from the advertising company and to provide him for non-pecuniary damages, the court’s press service in the West Siberian city said on Friday.

Read also

Soviet leader Brezhnev’s grandson back in politics, leads communist party

"A civil case has been filed … following a lawsuit of Andrei Yurievich Brezhnev (a grandson of Leonid Ilyich Brezhnev) against LLC Time Presents to recover unjust enrichment and to provide him for non-pecuniary damages over the fact Leonid Ilyich Brezhnev’s image was employed for purposes of advertisement," the court said.

The Novosibirsk district court told TASS that the lawsuit had been submitted following a billboard placed on display at the city’s central department store last year. A large banner advertising Parker pens featured Leonid Brezhnev and his quotation "The economy must be economical."

The courts’ hearing is scheduled for November 13.

Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Soviet Union from 1964 until his death in 1982. He was Marshall of the Soviet Union. Brezhnev was awarded the Hero of Socialist Labor medal and four medals of the Hero of the Soviet Union.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
11
Vibrant colors of Moscow's autumn
12
Soviet youth festival: memories from the past
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia stands by promise to deliver six MiG-29 fighter jets to Serbia
2
US confirms terrorists in Syria use chemical weapons — Russian Defense Ministry
3
Putin says excessive trust in Europe is Russia’s key mistake in past years
4
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
5
Russian defense contractor developing new heavy helicopter prototype
6
Russia determined to contribute to Ukraine's unification — Putin
7
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама