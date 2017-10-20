Record number of non-profit organizations to bid for state financing in Moscow this year

This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flamesSociety & Culture October 20, 17:46
Scientific team unlocks secret to supercaps’ vast capacity as ‘the battery of the future’Science & Space October 20, 17:40
Russian economy’s losses from cyber threats may surge fourfold in two yearsBusiness & Economy October 20, 16:52
Nornickel to begin construction of golf field in Siberia in 2018Business & Economy October 20, 16:10
Washington will have to put up with North Korea's nuclear status — PyongyangWorld October 20, 15:21
Japan gears up to go to the polls amid war fearsWorld October 20, 15:21
Russian diplomat says temporary checkpoints may appear on border with BelarusWorld October 20, 15:14
Russia mines unique 34.17-carat yellow diamondBusiness & Economy October 20, 14:44
Russia, US continue dialogue on Iran and North Korea, diplomat saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 14:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. A record number of non-profit organizations will bid for obtaining state financing for their initiatives in 2017, a representative of Moscow public relations committee’s press service told TASS on Friday, adding that a total of 687 projects are expected to apply.
"In 2017, a record number of projects will bid for participating in the state financing in 15-year history - 687. To compare, there were 414 applications in 2016, and 465 in 2015," the source said.
According to the information provided on the website of the Moscow city administration, 69.3% of participants (476 applications) bid for subsidies amounting to up to 2.5 mln rubles ($43,475).