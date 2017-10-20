Back to Main page
Record number of non-profit organizations to bid for state financing in Moscow this year

Society & Culture
October 20, 17:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 687 projects are expected to apply

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. A record number of non-profit organizations will bid for obtaining state financing for their initiatives in 2017, a representative of Moscow public relations committee’s press service told TASS on Friday, adding that a total of 687 projects are expected to apply.

"In 2017, a record number of projects will bid for participating in the state financing in 15-year history - 687. To compare, there were 414 applications in 2016, and 465 in 2015," the source said.

According to the information provided on the website of the Moscow city administration, 69.3% of participants (476 applications) bid for subsidies amounting to up to 2.5 mln rubles ($43,475).

