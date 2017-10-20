This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames

This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rights

Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents

A yellow leaf of a maple tree floats in a pond at Ostankino park in Moscow, Russia, October 18 © EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greets Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 19 © AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House, Washington, USA, October 16 © AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dances with Paddington bear on platform 1 at Paddington Station as she meets the cast and crew from the forthcoming film Paddington 2, London, UK, October 16 © Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A 1.5-year-old great gray owl, flies through a window during a training session which is a part of Royev Ruchey Zoo's programme of taming wild animals for research, education and interaction with visitors, in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, October 17 © REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A group of protesters seen before the start of a hearing where US Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, Washington, USA, October 18. Committee members questioned Sessions about Russian intereference in the 2016 presidential election © Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Girls in the Olympic Park during the 2017 World Festival of Youth and Students, Sochi, Russia, October 16 © Denis Tyrin/TASS

Chinese stewardesses carry umbrellas during rain before the opening ceremony of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 18 © EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A man climbs over a crushed car into what was a second-story apartment at 517 Tokio street, felled by the earthquake almost one month ago in the Portales Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Mexico, October 18 © AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Pope Francis' pastoral staff is hit by a ray of the sun during the canonization mass for 35 new saints in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 15 © AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Fireworks light up Moscow skies at the 2017 World Festival of Youth and Students, Russia, October 14 © Tatyana Belyakova/TASS

American punk rock musician Iggy Pop greets his fans during a concert in Moscow's Stadium Live in support of his latest album titled "Post Pop Depression", October 19 © Artyom Korotayev/TASS

Women compete in a ladies' event at the 2017 Kaliningrad Region Bodybuilding, Fitness, and Bodyfitness Championships and Age-Grade Competitions, Kaliningrad, Russia, October 14 © Vitaly Nevar/TASS

Russian Pyro performer Pyotr Pavlensky poses in front of Banque de France's building after setting fire to the window gates as part of a performance in Paris, France, October 16 © AP Photo/Capucine Henry

