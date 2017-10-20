Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames

Society & Culture
October 20, 17:46 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_971743.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_971743.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_971743.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_971743.sliderLength-1}}
Russian Pyro performer Pyotr Pavlensky poses in front of Banque de France's building after setting fire to the window gates as part of a performance in Paris, France, October 16
Russian Pyro performer Pyotr Pavlensky poses in front of Banque de France's building after setting fire to the window gates as part of a performance in Paris, France, October 16
Russian Pyro performer Pyotr Pavlensky poses in front of Banque de France's building after setting fire to the window gates as part of a performance in Paris, France, October 16
© AP Photo/Capucine Henry
Women compete in a ladies' event at the 2017 Kaliningrad Region Bodybuilding, Fitness, and Bodyfitness Championships and Age-Grade Competitions, Kaliningrad, Russia, October 14
Women compete in a ladies' event at the 2017 Kaliningrad Region Bodybuilding, Fitness, and Bodyfitness Championships and Age-Grade Competitions, Kaliningrad, Russia, October 14
Women compete in a ladies' event at the 2017 Kaliningrad Region Bodybuilding, Fitness, and Bodyfitness Championships and Age-Grade Competitions, Kaliningrad, Russia, October 14
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
American punk rock musician Iggy Pop greets his fans during a concert in Moscow's Stadium Live in support of his latest album titled "Post Pop Depression", October 19
American punk rock musician Iggy Pop greets his fans during a concert in Moscow's Stadium Live in support of his latest album titled "Post Pop Depression", October 19
American punk rock musician Iggy Pop greets his fans during a concert in Moscow's Stadium Live in support of his latest album titled "Post Pop Depression", October 19
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS
Fireworks light up Moscow skies at the 2017 World Festival of Youth and Students, Russia, October 14
Fireworks light up Moscow skies at the 2017 World Festival of Youth and Students, Russia, October 14
Fireworks light up Moscow skies at the 2017 World Festival of Youth and Students, Russia, October 14
© Tatyana Belyakova/TASS
Pope Francis' pastoral staff is hit by a ray of the sun during the canonization mass for 35 new saints in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 15
Pope Francis' pastoral staff is hit by a ray of the sun during the canonization mass for 35 new saints in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 15
Pope Francis' pastoral staff is hit by a ray of the sun during the canonization mass for 35 new saints in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 15
© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
A man climbs over a crushed car into what was a second-story apartment at 517 Tokio street, felled by the earthquake almost one month ago in the Portales Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Mexico, October 18
A man climbs over a crushed car into what was a second-story apartment at 517 Tokio street, felled by the earthquake almost one month ago in the Portales Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Mexico, October 18
A man climbs over a crushed car into what was a second-story apartment at 517 Tokio street, felled by the earthquake almost one month ago in the Portales Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Mexico, October 18
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Chinese stewardesses carry umbrellas during rain before the opening ceremony of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 18
Chinese stewardesses carry umbrellas during rain before the opening ceremony of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 18
Chinese stewardesses carry umbrellas during rain before the opening ceremony of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 18
© EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Girls in the Olympic Park during the 2017 World Festival of Youth and Students, Sochi, Russia, October 16
Girls in the Olympic Park during the 2017 World Festival of Youth and Students, Sochi, Russia, October 16
Girls in the Olympic Park during the 2017 World Festival of Youth and Students, Sochi, Russia, October 16
© Denis Tyrin/TASS
Gamov lighthouse on the Gamov Peninsula, Primorye, Russia, October 16
Gamov lighthouse on the Gamov Peninsula, Primorye, Russia, October 16
Gamov lighthouse on the Gamov Peninsula, Primorye, Russia, October 16
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A group of protesters seen before the start of a hearing where US Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, Washington, USA, October 18. Committee members questioned Sessions about Russian intereference in the 2016 presidential election
A group of protesters seen before the start of a hearing where US Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, Washington, USA, October 18. Committee members questioned Sessions about Russian intereference in the 2016 presidential election
A group of protesters seen before the start of a hearing where US Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, Washington, USA, October 18. Committee members questioned Sessions about Russian intereference in the 2016 presidential election
© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A 1.5-year-old great gray owl, flies through a window during a training session which is a part of Royev Ruchey Zoo's programme of taming wild animals for research, education and interaction with visitors, in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, October 17
A 1.5-year-old great gray owl, flies through a window during a training session which is a part of Royev Ruchey Zoo's programme of taming wild animals for research, education and interaction with visitors, in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, October 17
A 1.5-year-old great gray owl, flies through a window during a training session which is a part of Royev Ruchey Zoo's programme of taming wild animals for research, education and interaction with visitors, in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, October 17
© REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dances with Paddington bear on platform 1 at Paddington Station as she meets the cast and crew from the forthcoming film Paddington 2, London, UK, October 16
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dances with Paddington bear on platform 1 at Paddington Station as she meets the cast and crew from the forthcoming film Paddington 2, London, UK, October 16
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dances with Paddington bear on platform 1 at Paddington Station as she meets the cast and crew from the forthcoming film Paddington 2, London, UK, October 16
© Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House, Washington, USA, October 16
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House, Washington, USA, October 16
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House, Washington, USA, October 16
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greets Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 19
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greets Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 19
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greets Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 19
© AP Photo/Virginia Mayo
A yellow leaf of a maple tree floats in a pond at Ostankino park in Moscow, Russia, October 18
A yellow leaf of a maple tree floats in a pond at Ostankino park in Moscow, Russia, October 18
A yellow leaf of a maple tree floats in a pond at Ostankino park in Moscow, Russia, October 18
© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Editors choice
Ksenia Sobchak, the Russian socialite, journalist and TV host announced plans to run for Russian president next year
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice October 19, 16:13
View of St. Basil's Cathedral
Vibrant colors of Moscow's autumn October 18, 18:16
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents October 17, 17:46
Muscovites greeting the guests of the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students, 1957
Soviet youth festival: memories from the past October 16, 18:01
An aerial image of a new park outside Krasnodar Stadium, Russia, October 9
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rights October 13, 18:01
Future 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy relaxes with his dog, Mo, in Hyannis Port, USA, 1946
World leaders and their canine companions October 11, 17:11
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_971743'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_971743'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Russian Pyro performer Pyotr Pavlensky poses in front of Banque de France's building after setting fire to the window gates as part of a performance in Paris, France, October 16
© AP Photo/Capucine Henry
Women compete in a ladies' event at the 2017 Kaliningrad Region Bodybuilding, Fitness, and Bodyfitness Championships and Age-Grade Competitions, Kaliningrad, Russia, October 14
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
American punk rock musician Iggy Pop greets his fans during a concert in Moscow's Stadium Live in support of his latest album titled "Post Pop Depression", October 19
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS
Fireworks light up Moscow skies at the 2017 World Festival of Youth and Students, Russia, October 14
© Tatyana Belyakova/TASS
Pope Francis' pastoral staff is hit by a ray of the sun during the canonization mass for 35 new saints in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 15
© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
A man climbs over a crushed car into what was a second-story apartment at 517 Tokio street, felled by the earthquake almost one month ago in the Portales Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Mexico, October 18
© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Chinese stewardesses carry umbrellas during rain before the opening ceremony of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 18
© EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Girls in the Olympic Park during the 2017 World Festival of Youth and Students, Sochi, Russia, October 16
© Denis Tyrin/TASS
Gamov lighthouse on the Gamov Peninsula, Primorye, Russia, October 16
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
A group of protesters seen before the start of a hearing where US Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, Washington, USA, October 18. Committee members questioned Sessions about Russian intereference in the 2016 presidential election
© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A 1.5-year-old great gray owl, flies through a window during a training session which is a part of Royev Ruchey Zoo's programme of taming wild animals for research, education and interaction with visitors, in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, October 17
© REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dances with Paddington bear on platform 1 at Paddington Station as she meets the cast and crew from the forthcoming film Paddington 2, London, UK, October 16
© Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House, Washington, USA, October 16
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greets Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 19
© AP Photo/Virginia Mayo
A yellow leaf of a maple tree floats in a pond at Ostankino park in Moscow, Russia, October 18
© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz's kiss, Britain's princess Catherine dance with Paddington bear, Paris bank ablaze and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
11
Vibrant colors of Moscow's autumn
12
Soviet youth festival: memories from the past
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense contractor developing new heavy helicopter prototype
2
This week in photos: Diplomatic kiss, Paddington's dance and French bank in flames
3
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
4
Russian Pacific Fleet warships call at Philippines’ Manila
5
Russia, US continue dialogue on Iran and North Korea, diplomat says
6
Lavrov urges support for Russian-Chinese settlement plan for Korean Peninsula
7
Indian warships enter Vladivostok for Indra international drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама