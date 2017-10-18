Forensic exam confirms six-year-old victim of car accident in Balashikha was sober

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has announced the results of a comprehensive forensic examination, ordered with the aim to find out whether a six-year-old boy, run over and killed by a car driven by a woman motorist in a residential neighborhood of Balashikha, near Moscow, last spring was sober. Originally, a local forensic examiner produced a controversial and suspiciously-looking conclusion the boy was heavily drunk. If the blood alcohol content mentioned in the local forensic examiner’s conclusion was to be believed, the boy had just had 250 grams (a large glass) of strong alcohol like vodka.

As follows from IC spokesman Svetlana Petrenko’s statement made on Wednesday, a comprehensive examination has found that the boy at the moment of his death on the road was absolutely sober. Although chemical analysis did identify the presence of alcohol in the test blood sample, it also proved its "posthumous origin."

Petrenko said the examined blood sample contained no traces of ethyl glucoronide - a telltale confirming the alcohol was taken by the victim before death.

Also, the IC experts said the boy was in good health.

The forensic expert who was the first to study the boy’s blood has been charged with negligence. If found guilty, he will face a fine of up to 120,000 rubles or "mandatory or correctional works."

The IC ordered the boy’s body to be exhumed and re-examined after repeated requests by his father, who said witnesses of the accident had been under pressure and that the case over his son’s death was opened after four weeks of procrastinations.

The high-profile tragedy that sparked a prolonged controversy occurred in Balashikha’s Pavlino neighborhood on April 23, 2017. The boy suffered lethal injuries when hit by a car driven by Olga Alisova, 31, a resident of the Moscow Region.

Criminal proceedings against her were launched on May 16. The boy’s parents demand 10 million rubles in compensation for moral damages. Alisova pled partially guilty. She was remanded in custody till January 30, 2018 pending trial.