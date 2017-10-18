Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian and Swiss researchers to explore burial mound in Siberia

Society & Culture
October 18, 17:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The large burial mound in question, dating back to early Scythian times, had not been officially given a name yet

Share
1 pages in this article
A burial mound in Siberia

A burial mound in Siberia

© wikimedia.org/Zamunu45

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia and Swiss researchers will carry out a joint mission to explore a large burial mound in Siberia, which dates back to early Scythian times, President of the Russian Geographic Society Sergey Shoigu announced on Wednesday.

"Our Swiss counterparts, who have been exploring one of the many large burial mounds in the Valley of the Kings for three years, suggested that we start working together. So we decided to launch another environmental project in the next three to four years," Shoigu stated.

Gallery
10 photo

Off the beaten path: Russia's lesser-known tourist destinations

He pointed out that the project was interesting for many reasons. "One of the reasons, and the major one, is that, on the one hand, there are marshy areas, but on the other hand, there is also permafrost. Our Swiss counterparts believe that some organic substances could be preserved there," the Russian Geographic Society’s president said.

The Russian Geographic Society sources noted that the large burial mound in question, dating back to early Scythian times, had not been officially named yet.

Besides, according to Shoigu, the Russian Geographic Society would also create conditions for the systemic exploration of the area, which had become part of the flood zone during the construction of the Sayano-Shushenskoye Reservoir. He explained that the river formed a new bed in May and in the first half of June, when the water level in the reservoir subsided. "I believe that we should set up a permanent mission. Next year, we will try to ensure that the work proceeds in a more systemic way," Shoigu said adding that he referred to an area 270 to 300 kilometers long.

Sources in the Russian Geographic Society said that the ancient cultural heritage sites were in danger of destruction. The flood zone includes a part of Khakassia, the Yermakovsky District of the Krasnoyarsk Region and three districts in Tuva, where numerous ancient sites are located. According to the Society, only about 15% of these areas have been explored.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Soviet youth festival: memories from the past
15
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rights
12
World leaders and their canine companions
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
2
Prototype of Russia’s first electric-powered 1,500 kg convertiplane to emerge by 2019
3
Russia not eyeing branding US media outlets undesirable organizations — prosecutor
4
Turkey satisfied with implementation of Turkish Stream and Akkuyu plant project
5
More than 25,000 visitors attend Sochi youth festival
6
Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria and Iran
7
Russia to tap 10% of global online trade market by 2025 — ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама