Vibrant colors of Moscow's autumn

Russian journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak says she plans to run for presidentRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 18, 19:08
Mariinsky ballet troupe waltzes across America captivating US audiencesSociety & Culture October 18, 18:51
Gazprom says more than half of Power of Siberia pipeline readyBusiness & Economy October 18, 18:23
Ukraine's special forces storming tent camp outside parliamentWorld October 18, 18:18
Vibrant colors of Moscow's autumnSociety & Culture October 18, 18:16
Baltic Fleet ships enter North SeaMilitary & Defense October 18, 18:05
Russia not eyeing branding US media outlets undesirable organizations — prosecutorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 18, 17:39
Russian and Swiss researchers to explore burial mound in SiberiaSociety & Culture October 18, 17:08
Russia to tap 10% of global online trade market by 2025 — ministryBusiness & Economy October 18, 17:05
Moscow has plenty of places to enjoy the colourful autumn season bringing dramatic changes to the city's parks and streets. Here are some of the most beautiful amongst them.