Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Vibrant colors of Moscow's autumn

Society & Culture
October 18, 18:16 UTC+3

See the images of best places to enjoy the autumn foliage and colourful season in Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_971324.stepNow *12 +1}} - 11 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_971324.sliderLength-1}}
View of St. Basil's Cathedral
View of St. Basil's Cathedral
View of St. Basil's Cathedral
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Novodevichy Ponds park
Novodevichy Ponds park
Novodevichy Ponds park
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Novodevichy Ponds park
Novodevichy Ponds park
Novodevichy Ponds park
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
The Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin
The Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin
The Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
View of the Moscow City skyscrapers
View of the Moscow City skyscrapers
View of the Moscow City skyscrapers
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Red rowan tree in Kolomenskoe park
Red rowan tree in Kolomenskoe park
Red rowan tree in Kolomenskoe park
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS
Vorobyevskaya embankment in Moscow
Vorobyevskaya embankment in Moscow
Vorobyevskaya embankment in Moscow
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS
An elderly man walking along the Vorobyevskaya embankment
An elderly man walking along the Vorobyevskaya embankment
An elderly man walking along the Vorobyevskaya embankment
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS
Tram going through the yellow autumn park in Sokolniki district
Tram going through the yellow autumn park in Sokolniki district
Tram going through the yellow autumn park in Sokolniki district
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
A tourist makes a selfie with autumn trees in Moscow's park
A tourist makes a selfie with autumn trees in Moscow's park
A tourist makes a selfie with autumn trees in Moscow's park
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
People walk along a path surrounded by autumn trees reflected in a puddle, in the park in Moscow
People walk along a path surrounded by autumn trees reflected in a puddle, in the park in Moscow
People walk along a path surrounded by autumn trees reflected in a puddle, in the park in Moscow
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Editors choice
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents October 17, 17:46
Muscovites greeting the guests of the 6th World Festival of Youth and Students, 1957
Soviet youth festival: memories from the past October 16, 18:01
An aerial image of a new park outside Krasnodar Stadium, Russia, October 9
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rights October 13, 18:01
Future 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy relaxes with his dog, Mo, in Hyannis Port, USA, 1946
World leaders and their canine companions October 11, 17:11
Turkmen leader presents Putin with Central Asian pooch as birthday gift October 11, 13:51
Zaryadye park was opened in Moscow on September 10, the day Russia's capital celebrated its 870th anniversary. Photo: People in Zaryadye park. Pictured in the background are the Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin and St Basil's Cathedral
Zaryadye: Moscow's park of the future on display today October 10, 16:56
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_971324'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_971324'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
View of St. Basil's Cathedral
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Novodevichy Ponds park
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Novodevichy Ponds park
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
The Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
View of the Moscow City skyscrapers
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Red rowan tree in Kolomenskoe park
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS
Vorobyevskaya embankment in Moscow
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS
An elderly man walking along the Vorobyevskaya embankment
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS
Tram going through the yellow autumn park in Sokolniki district
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
A tourist makes a selfie with autumn trees in Moscow's park
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
People walk along a path surrounded by autumn trees reflected in a puddle, in the park in Moscow
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Moscow has plenty of places to enjoy the colourful autumn season bringing dramatic changes to the city's parks and streets. Here are some of the most beautiful amongst them.

Gallery
10 photo
© TASS/Yuri Smityuk

Stunning autumn photographs of the Russian Far East

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Vibrant colors of Moscow's autumn
12
Soviet youth festival: memories from the past
15
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rights
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
2
Gazprom says more than half of Power of Siberia pipeline ready
3
OPCW chief warns threat of chemical terrorism very real
4
Two Russian track and field athletes suspended over doping
5
Abu Dhabi police may start using Russian-made flying bikes
6
Prototype of Russia’s first electric-powered 1,500 kg convertiplane to emerge by 2019
7
Troops in west Russia to get 1,000 modern weapon systems by yearend
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама