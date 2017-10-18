Hundreds evacuated from central Moscow’s railway station amid bomb threat

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. About 450 people have been evacuated from downtown Moscow’s Yaroslavsky railway station after a bomb threat, a law enforcement source told TASS on Wednesday.

"A bomb threat at the Yaroslavsky station was reported. During the check, 400 passengers and 50 staff members were evacuated," the source said.

Russia’s emergencies services and canine teams are working at the scene.