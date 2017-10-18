Ukrainian citizen, Right Sector member detained in Russia’s Rostov region

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee and the Russian Federal Security Service, the FSB, have detained a Ukrainian national involved in the activities of the Right Sector extremist organization in Russia's Rostov region, Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said on Wednesday.

"Investigators of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee, in collaboration with the Russian Federal Security Service, have conducted investigative activities, which resulted in the detention of Ukrainian citizen Roman Ternovsky who is involved in the activities of the Right Sector extremist organization outlawed by the ruling of the Russian Supreme Court," she said.

According to investigators, Ternovsky as a Right Sector member has repeatedly taken part in pickets, rallies and other public events in Ukraine. In addition to that, Ternovsky advocated and promoted the organization’s activities in his Facebook account. "The aforementioned actions by Ternovsky are directed against Russia’s interests and are classified by investigators under Part 2 of Section 282.2 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Organization of the activities of an extremist organization")," Petrenko added.

During the search in the suspect’s apartment in Rostov-on-Don investigators found clothes and other personal belongings with the Right Sector logo. "Work to identify and bring to justice the leaders and members of the Right Sector organization continues," Petrenko noted.