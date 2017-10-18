Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian citizen, Right Sector member detained in Russia’s Rostov region

Society & Culture
October 18, 10:00 UTC+3

According to investigators, Ukrainian citizen Roman Ternovsky as a Right Sector member has repeatedly taken part in pickets, rallies and other public events in Ukraine

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee and the Russian Federal Security Service, the FSB, have detained a Ukrainian national involved in the activities of the Right Sector extremist organization in Russia's Rostov region, Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said on Wednesday.

"Investigators of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee, in collaboration with the Russian Federal Security Service, have conducted investigative activities, which resulted in the detention of Ukrainian citizen Roman Ternovsky who is involved in the activities of the Right Sector extremist organization outlawed by the ruling of the Russian Supreme Court," she said.

According to investigators, Ternovsky as a Right Sector member has repeatedly taken part in pickets, rallies and other public events in Ukraine. In addition to that, Ternovsky advocated and promoted the organization’s activities in his Facebook account. "The aforementioned actions by Ternovsky are directed against Russia’s interests and are classified by investigators under Part 2 of Section 282.2 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Organization of the activities of an extremist organization")," Petrenko added.

During the search in the suspect’s apartment in Rostov-on-Don investigators found clothes and other personal belongings with the Right Sector logo. "Work to identify and bring to justice the leaders and members of the Right Sector organization continues," Petrenko noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Soviet youth festival: memories from the past
15
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rights
12
World leaders and their canine companions
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iraqi president calls for dialogue with Kurds
2
Weapons based on new physical principles tested at Kapustin Yar range — chief
3
Russian Defense Ministry tests new missile for Iskander short-range system
4
Russian oil companies may establish consortia for oil production in Iran
5
Diplomat reveals foreign structures behind wave of fake ‘Russian embassy’ accounts
6
US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal possible — Russian senator
7
Russian expert has misgivings about Amber Room discovery near Dresden
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама