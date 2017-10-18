Ukrainian citizen, Right Sector member detained in Russia’s Rostov region

Iraqi president calls for dialogue with KurdsWorld October 18, 8:20
Clashes between police, protestors over in downtown KievWorld October 18, 5:38
No plans to turn Kapustin Yar testing range into space center — chiefScience & Space October 18, 4:14
US court turns down Russia tycoon Deripaska’s libel suit against APWorld October 18, 4:13
Russian Defense Ministry tests new missile for Iskander short-range systemMilitary & Defense October 18, 1:18
Moscow court prolongs house arrest for director Serebrennikov to Jan 19, 2018World October 18, 1:11
Rusisan tennis star Sharapova comments on her performance in VTB Kremlin CupSport October 17, 19:29
Russia blacklists almost 400 football fansSport October 17, 18:48
Window for dialogue with Ukraine still open — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 18:40
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee and the Russian Federal Security Service, the FSB, have detained a Ukrainian national involved in the activities of the Right Sector extremist organization in Russia's Rostov region, Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said on Wednesday.
"Investigators of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee, in collaboration with the Russian Federal Security Service, have conducted investigative activities, which resulted in the detention of Ukrainian citizen Roman Ternovsky who is involved in the activities of the Right Sector extremist organization outlawed by the ruling of the Russian Supreme Court," she said.
According to investigators, Ternovsky as a Right Sector member has repeatedly taken part in pickets, rallies and other public events in Ukraine. In addition to that, Ternovsky advocated and promoted the organization’s activities in his Facebook account. "The aforementioned actions by Ternovsky are directed against Russia’s interests and are classified by investigators under Part 2 of Section 282.2 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Organization of the activities of an extremist organization")," Petrenko added.
During the search in the suspect’s apartment in Rostov-on-Don investigators found clothes and other personal belongings with the Right Sector logo. "Work to identify and bring to justice the leaders and members of the Right Sector organization continues," Petrenko noted.