Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Fire in Russian home for elderly injures twelve

Society & Culture
October 18, 9:02 UTC+3

According to a source, firefighters have rescued a total of 19 people

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Twelve people have been injured in the fire in a home for the elderly people in Russia’s Siberian city of Irkutsk, five of them are in grave condition, a source in the emergency services informed TASS.

"The fire occurred last night in a private house, which was used for accommodating senior citizens and physically challenged people. Its area did not exceed 10 square meters, but 12 people were exposed to combustion products," he said.

According to the source, firefighters have been able to rescue a total of 19 people. "Nine were taken to hospitals, five of them are in grave condition and four others - in moderately grave condition. Outpatient care was delivered to three people," he noted.

According to the source, the fire was extinguished instantly. Investigative activities are underway at the scene.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s department in the Irkutsk region reported that, "according to preliminary data, a self-employed entrepreneur provided social services to senior citizens in a two-story house." Investigators and the Ministry of Social Development, Guardianship and Custody of the Irkutsk region will conduct an inspection in connection with the fire.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Soviet youth festival: memories from the past
15
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rights
12
World leaders and their canine companions
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iraqi president calls for dialogue with Kurds
2
Weapons based on new physical principles tested at Kapustin Yar range — chief
3
Russian Defense Ministry tests new missile for Iskander short-range system
4
Russian oil companies may establish consortia for oil production in Iran
5
Diplomat reveals foreign structures behind wave of fake ‘Russian embassy’ accounts
6
US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal possible — Russian senator
7
Russian expert has misgivings about Amber Room discovery near Dresden
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама