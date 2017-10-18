Fire in Russian home for elderly injures twelve

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Twelve people have been injured in the fire in a home for the elderly people in Russia’s Siberian city of Irkutsk, five of them are in grave condition, a source in the emergency services informed TASS.

"The fire occurred last night in a private house, which was used for accommodating senior citizens and physically challenged people. Its area did not exceed 10 square meters, but 12 people were exposed to combustion products," he said.

According to the source, firefighters have been able to rescue a total of 19 people. "Nine were taken to hospitals, five of them are in grave condition and four others - in moderately grave condition. Outpatient care was delivered to three people," he noted.

According to the source, the fire was extinguished instantly. Investigative activities are underway at the scene.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s department in the Irkutsk region reported that, "according to preliminary data, a self-employed entrepreneur provided social services to senior citizens in a two-story house." Investigators and the Ministry of Social Development, Guardianship and Custody of the Irkutsk region will conduct an inspection in connection with the fire.