Hermitage Museum director says US decision to quit UNESCO will not affect its work

ST. PETERSBURG, October 17. /TASS/. Director of the State Hermitage Museum and Head of the Union of Museums of Russia, Mikhail Piotrovsky, has described the US’ withdrawal from UNESCO as a sad fact but said he was certain this move will not affect the organization’s activities.

"I believe any country’s withdrawal from UNESCO is a sad fact, because this is the place where people who have different points of view can talk to each other. In the United Nations, for example, it is difficult for the enemies to talk to each other, while there [in UNESCO] that’s possible," he told reporters in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

According to Piotrovsky, "this is a reflection of a very serious problem existing in the world. There is a split between European and non-European cultures."

"The United States essentially presents non-European culture, along with England. UNESCO is a completely European entity, it is not Anglo-Saxon. That’s why a very important border line is being drawn."