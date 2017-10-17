Moscow police identify telephone terrorist reporting bomb threat at US embassy

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Police have identified a man who reported a fake bomb threat at the US embassy in Moscow, a source in the city’s emergency services told TASS, adding that the man had three criminal records.

On October 16, police received an anonymous telephone call saying that an explosive device had been planted on the territory of the US embassy located on Novinsky Boulevard. Police officers together with canine teams inspected the territory surrounding the embassy without entering the building or ordering an evacuation. Nothing suspicious was found so the telephone call proved to be a hoax.

"At the same time, police have identified the caller as a 49-year-old resident of the city of Nizhny Novgorod," a law enforcement source said. "He can be considered as an experienced telephone terrorist as in 2011, 2013 and 2013 he was prosecuted under Article 207 of the Russian Criminal Code (deliberately false report about an impending terrorist attack)," the source added.

According to the source, actions have been taken in order to detain the man.