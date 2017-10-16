Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin congratulates Russian opera star Hvorostovsky on his birthday

Society & Culture
October 16, 14:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Prominent baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky turns 55

Share
1 pages in this article
Dmitri Hvorostovsky

Dmitri Hvorostovsky

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky on his birthday on Monday, calling him one of the most distinguished baritones of modern times.

"Let me heartily congratulate you on your birthday and express my sincere admiration by your talent, the strength of mind and firmness," Putin said in a telegram published on the Kremlin website.

Read also

Russian opera star Hvorostovsky turns 55

According to Putin, Hvorostovsky’s bright and generous gift, remarkable working efficiency and unlimited respect for the audience allowed him to achieve the international recognition and love of admirers of musical art in the whole world.

Putin stressed that people in Russia have warm and kind feelings to the singer, and wished him good health, optimism and a cheerful attitude.

The internationally acclaimed Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky marks his 55th birthday on Monday.

In 1989, Hvorostovsky was victorious at the International Opera Singers Competition in Cardiff that brought him world fame. He performed at Covent Garden, the Vienna State Opera, the Metropolitan Opera, La Scala, the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg and other prestigious opera theaters.

Hvorostovsky performed in the operas The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini, La traviata by Giuseppe Verdi and Iolanta by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

In the summer of 2015, Hvorostovsky was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rights
12
World leaders and their canine companions
5
Turkmen leader presents Putin with Central Asian pooch as birthday gift
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike on Syria
2
Russia denounces North Korea’s actions to develop nuclear program
3
Russian top diplomat slams West’s ‘mean and dishonest’ actions against Libya
4
Post-Soviet security bloc begins military drills in Kazakhstan
5
Russia still trapped in cellar with new record low in newly-released FIFA World Rankings
6
Russian top diplomat slams Pyongyang’s violation of UN resolutions
7
Kremlin says it's too early to go into details on Putin’s presidential plans
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама