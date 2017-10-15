Peterhof state museum reserve closes fountains season until next spring - press service

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. Peterhof state museum reserve will close the fountains season on Sunday until spring 2018. Museums and parks in Peterhof, Oranienbaum and Strelna will be traditionally opened for visitors throughout winter, head of museum’s press service Valeria Karpovich told TASS on Sunday.

"Fountains will stop operating this year on October 15. They will be shutdown in the evening by employees of Peterhof fountains service," Karpovich said.

29 specialists are keeping an eye on Peterhof fountains, the administration said. It takes from 30 seconds to 3 minutes to shutdown one fountain, depending on the water jet design.

The fountain system of Peterhof is one of the largest across the globe and consists of 147 fountains. Many of them were envisioned by Peter the Great personally. The system comprises 70% of historic equipment of XVIII-XIX centuries with flanged and lead-leather pipe connections.

Peterhof located in St. Petersburg suburbs is one of the most popular tourist sites in Russia, with about 5 mln visitors per year.