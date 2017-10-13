Back to Main page
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rights

Society & Culture
October 13, 18:01 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

An aerial image of a new park outside Krasnodar Stadium, Russia, October 9
An aerial image of a new park outside Krasnodar Stadium, Russia, October 9
An aerial image of a new park outside Krasnodar Stadium, Russia, October 9
© Vitaly Timkiv/TASS
A woman takes part in a march supporting the Mapuche indigenous people in Santiago, Chile, October 9
A woman takes part in a march supporting the Mapuche indigenous people in Santiago, Chile, October 9
A woman takes part in a march supporting the Mapuche indigenous people in Santiago, Chile, October 9
© EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY
Hikers enjoy a warm autumn day near the Lac Bleu near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland, October 12
Hikers enjoy a warm autumn day near the Lac Bleu near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland, October 12
Hikers enjoy a warm autumn day near the Lac Bleu near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, Switzerland, October 12
© REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov presents Russian President Vladimir Putin with a puppy as a gift during a meeting in Sochi, Russia, October 11
Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov presents Russian President Vladimir Putin with a puppy as a gift during a meeting in Sochi, Russia, October 11
Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov presents Russian President Vladimir Putin with a puppy as a gift during a meeting in Sochi, Russia, October 11
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan looks on as documents are exchanged after the signing of an agreement after talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, October 10
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan looks on as documents are exchanged after the signing of an agreement after talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, October 10
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan looks on as documents are exchanged after the signing of an agreement after talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, October 10
© AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic
A young boy, draped in the Spanish flag, stands amongst Spanish military personnel as they prepare for a military parade during the national holiday known as "Dia de la Hispanidad" or Hispanic Day, in Madrid, Spain, October 12
A young boy, draped in the Spanish flag, stands amongst Spanish military personnel as they prepare for a military parade during the national holiday known as "Dia de la Hispanidad" or Hispanic Day, in Madrid, Spain, October 12
A young boy, draped in the Spanish flag, stands amongst Spanish military personnel as they prepare for a military parade during the national holiday known as "Dia de la Hispanidad" or Hispanic Day, in Madrid, Spain, October 12
© AP Photo/Francisco Seco
A general view of the decoration at the 'Moncler x Stylebop.com' event in Berlin, Germany, October 11. Fashion labels Moncler and Stylbop.com celebrate their cooperation in rolling out a fashion line
A general view of the decoration at the 'Moncler x Stylebop.com' event in Berlin, Germany, October 11. Fashion labels Moncler and Stylbop.com celebrate their cooperation in rolling out a fashion line
A general view of the decoration at the 'Moncler x Stylebop.com' event in Berlin, Germany, October 11. Fashion labels Moncler and Stylbop.com celebrate their cooperation in rolling out a fashion line
© EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
A Russian emergency service helicopter carries water past billows of smoke as fire fighters battle the blaze in Sindika, a shopping mall selling construction materials, at MKAD Moscow Ring Road on the western outskirts of Moscow, Russia, October 9
A Russian emergency service helicopter carries water past billows of smoke as fire fighters battle the blaze in Sindika, a shopping mall selling construction materials, at MKAD Moscow Ring Road on the western outskirts of Moscow, Russia, October 9
A Russian emergency service helicopter carries water past billows of smoke as fire fighters battle the blaze in Sindika, a shopping mall selling construction materials, at MKAD Moscow Ring Road on the western outskirts of Moscow, Russia, October 9
© Maxim Grigoryev/TASS
Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area at the Journey's End trailer park after a wildfire destroyed nearly all of the roughly 160 units in the park for residents over age 55, Santa Rosa, USA, October 9
Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area at the Journey's End trailer park after a wildfire destroyed nearly all of the roughly 160 units in the park for residents over age 55, Santa Rosa, USA, October 9
Fire burns from an open gas valve near the pool area at the Journey's End trailer park after a wildfire destroyed nearly all of the roughly 160 units in the park for residents over age 55, Santa Rosa, USA, October 9
© AP Photo/Ben Margot
A supporter of the opposition coalition The National Super Alliance and its presidential candidate Raila Odinga hits the ground after being ran over by a police truck as he rides a motorbike during a protest in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, October 11
A supporter of the opposition coalition The National Super Alliance and its presidential candidate Raila Odinga hits the ground after being ran over by a police truck as he rides a motorbike during a protest in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, October 11
A supporter of the opposition coalition The National Super Alliance and its presidential candidate Raila Odinga hits the ground after being ran over by a police truck as he rides a motorbike during a protest in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, October 11
© EPA-EFE/DONWILSON ODHIAMBO
Hundreds of sheep are shepherded through the streets as French breeders demonstrate against the rising wolf attacks on sheep herds, in Lyon, France, October 9
Hundreds of sheep are shepherded through the streets as French breeders demonstrate against the rising wolf attacks on sheep herds, in Lyon, France, October 9
Hundreds of sheep are shepherded through the streets as French breeders demonstrate against the rising wolf attacks on sheep herds, in Lyon, France, October 9
© AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after a heavy rainfall caused by a tropical depression in Hoa Binh province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam, October 12
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after a heavy rainfall caused by a tropical depression in Hoa Binh province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam, October 12
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after a heavy rainfall caused by a tropical depression in Hoa Binh province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam, October 12
© REUTERS/Kham
Dancing in the park on a foggy day in Huaian, China, October 10
Dancing in the park on a foggy day in Huaian, China, October 10
Dancing in the park on a foggy day in Huaian, China, October 10
© REUTERS/Stringer
Women wearing Belarusian national dress sing a song as they take part in a national festival marking the end of harvest collection in the town of Smolevichi, Belarus, October 7
Women wearing Belarusian national dress sing a song as they take part in a national festival marking the end of harvest collection in the town of Smolevichi, Belarus, October 7
Women wearing Belarusian national dress sing a song as they take part in a national festival marking the end of harvest collection in the town of Smolevichi, Belarus, October 7
© AP Photo/Sergei Grits
Workers harvest cabbages at the Dary Ordynska vegetable farm in the village of Vagaitsevo, Russia, October 10
Workers harvest cabbages at the Dary Ordynska vegetable farm in the village of Vagaitsevo, Russia, October 10
Workers harvest cabbages at the Dary Ordynska vegetable farm in the village of Vagaitsevo, Russia, October 10
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
 A puppy as a birthday gift for Russia's president Vladimir Putin, robotic fashion in Berlin, march supporting the Mapuche indigenous people in Chile and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

