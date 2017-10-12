Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Miss Russia not afraid of rivalry at Miss World pageant

Society & Culture
October 12, 18:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The final of the Miss World 2017 international pageant will be held on November 19 in the city of Sanya on Hainan Island, China

Share
1 pages in this article
Polina Popova

Polina Popova

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Miss Russia 2017 Polina Popova is not afraid of rivalry at the Miss World pageant where she will represent our country, the girl said at a TASS press conference.

"I regard a Russian girl as a rival, and if there are none of them there, it means there will be no rivals," Popova said with laughter.

Read also
Stephanie Del Valle

Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle wins Miss World 2016

That said, the model is well disposed towards participants from other countries and intends to help them in case of language barrier. "As knowledge of English in Russian-speaking countries is a problematic area, I will, of course, help girls from Ukraine, Belarus and other countries who might have problems with communication. We will be supporting each other," the girl promised.

Vice Miss Russia Kseniya Alexandrova, who will attend the Miss Universe pageant, also pays great attention to her language skills.

"Right after ‘Miss Russia’ I realized that I needed to improve my English skills. Now I study four times a week, and they are, of course, at quite a different level," she said. Alexandrova is also attending a psychology training course.

The final of the Miss World 2017 international pageant will be held on November 19, 2017, in the city of Sanya on Hainan Island, China, and the final of the Miss Universe 2017 competition will be held on November 26 in Las Vegas.

Gallery
10 photo

Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
World leaders and their canine companions
5
Turkmen leader presents Putin with Central Asian pooch as birthday gift
13
Zaryadye: Moscow's park of the future on display today
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's top diplomat calls on US to clarify coalition’s behavior in Syria
2
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
3
German CEO gifts Putin with team Germany football shirt and Soviet goalie figure
4
Kremlin regrets US decision to quit UNESCO
5
Russian defense minister warns situation in Afghanistan worsening
6
US quits UNESCO citing anti-Israel bias
7
Post-Soviet military bloc to hold drills in Tajikistan in November
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама