Miss Russia not afraid of rivalry at Miss World pageant

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Miss Russia 2017 Polina Popova is not afraid of rivalry at the Miss World pageant where she will represent our country, the girl said at a TASS press conference.

"I regard a Russian girl as a rival, and if there are none of them there, it means there will be no rivals," Popova said with laughter.

That said, the model is well disposed towards participants from other countries and intends to help them in case of language barrier. "As knowledge of English in Russian-speaking countries is a problematic area, I will, of course, help girls from Ukraine, Belarus and other countries who might have problems with communication. We will be supporting each other," the girl promised.

Vice Miss Russia Kseniya Alexandrova, who will attend the Miss Universe pageant, also pays great attention to her language skills.

"Right after ‘Miss Russia’ I realized that I needed to improve my English skills. Now I study four times a week, and they are, of course, at quite a different level," she said. Alexandrova is also attending a psychology training course.

The final of the Miss World 2017 international pageant will be held on November 19, 2017, in the city of Sanya on Hainan Island, China, and the final of the Miss Universe 2017 competition will be held on November 26 in Las Vegas.