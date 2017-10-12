Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Monument to Shakespeare to be unveiled in Moscow

Society & Culture
October 12, 15:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The monument will be unveiled near the Old English Court museum in downtown Moscow by the end of 2019

William Shakespeare

William Shakespeare

© TASS

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. A monument to English poet and playwright William Shakespeare will be put up near the Old English Court museum in downtown Moscow by the end of 2019, according to an order published on the portal of the city government.

Monument to Russia’s last Emperor Nicholas II and Crown Prince Alexis unveiled in Siberia

The monument will be erected to "popularize the literature works of the English writer" and its construction will be bankrolled by the British Council in Russia.

The idea to unveil the monument was put forward by the UK Foreign Office, Russian presidential special envoy for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy said earlier.

The decision on building the monument was made in December 2016 at a meeting of the commission for monumental art at the Moscow City Duma. The construction works are estimated at 15 mln rubles ($260,000).

William Shakespeare is considered as the world’s greatest writer of the English language. His works, including those written with other authors, consist of 38 plays, 154 sonnets, four poems and three epitaphs. Among the most famous works are Hamlet, Macbeth, Othello, King Lear and The Taming of the Shrew.

