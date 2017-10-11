Back to Main page
World leaders and their canine companions

Society & Culture
October 11, 17:11 UTC+3

Turkmen shepherd dog, known as Alabai was given to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a gift by the leader of Turkmenistan

Future 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy relaxes with his dog, Mo, in Hyannis Port, USA, 1946
Future 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy relaxes with his dog, Mo, in Hyannis Port, USA, 1946
Future 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy relaxes with his dog, Mo, in Hyannis Port, USA, 1946
© AP Photo/Peter J. Carroll
US President George Bush gestures for his dog, Millie, to return home after the first dog ran to Marine One on the White House lawn in Washington, 1989
US President George Bush gestures for his dog, Millie, to return home after the first dog ran to Marine One on the White House lawn in Washington, 1989
US President George Bush gestures for his dog, Millie, to return home after the first dog ran to Marine One on the White House lawn in Washington, 1989
© AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander
US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright plays with Sugar, one of Czech President Vaclav Havels' two dogs, as his wife Dagmar open the boxes with presents during their meeting in Havel's private residence in Prague, 1997
US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright plays with Sugar, one of Czech President Vaclav Havels' two dogs, as his wife Dagmar open the boxes with presents during their meeting in Havel's private residence in Prague, 1997
US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright plays with Sugar, one of Czech President Vaclav Havels' two dogs, as his wife Dagmar open the boxes with presents during their meeting in Havel's private residence in Prague, 1997
© AP Photo/Stanislav Zbynek,CTK
US President Bill Clinton is greeted by his dog Buddy as he returns to the White House, 1998
US President Bill Clinton is greeted by his dog Buddy as he returns to the White House, 1998
US President Bill Clinton is greeted by his dog Buddy as he returns to the White House, 1998
© AP Photo/Ron Edmonds
US President Bush, along with his dog Barney, steps from Air Force One after landing Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2006, in Waco, Texas. The president will spend the week at his nearby ranch in Crawford. ()
US President Bush, along with his dog Barney, steps from Air Force One after landing Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2006, in Waco, Texas. The president will spend the week at his nearby ranch in Crawford. ()
US President Bush, along with his dog Barney, steps from Air Force One after landing Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2006, in Waco, Texas. The president will spend the week at his nearby ranch in Crawford. ()
© AP Photo/Duane A. Laverty
German President Johannes Rau, his wife Christina and their half-breed dog named Scooter listen to the holy star singers during a visit in the Berlin Presidential residence, 2001
German President Johannes Rau, his wife Christina and their half-breed dog named Scooter listen to the holy star singers during a visit in the Berlin Presidential residence, 2001
German President Johannes Rau, his wife Christina and their half-breed dog named Scooter listen to the holy star singers during a visit in the Berlin Presidential residence, 2001
© AP Photo/Fritz Reiss
US President Barack Obama, his daughters Malia and Sasha play with their dog Bo on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, 2009
US President Barack Obama, his daughters Malia and Sasha play with their dog Bo on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, 2009
US President Barack Obama, his daughters Malia and Sasha play with their dog Bo on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, 2009
© AP Photo/Ron Edmonds
Russian President Vladimir Putin plays with his pet Koni the Labrador in Novo-Ogaryovo, 2003
Russian President Vladimir Putin plays with his pet Koni the Labrador in Novo-Ogaryovo, 2003
Russian President Vladimir Putin plays with his pet Koni the Labrador in Novo-Ogaryovo, 2003
© Vladimir Rodiono/TASS
Russia's president Vladimir Putin taking his dogs, akita Yume and Bulgarian shepherd Buffy, for a walk in a snowy forest outside Moscow, 2013
Russia's president Vladimir Putin taking his dogs, akita Yume and Bulgarian shepherd Buffy, for a walk in a snowy forest outside Moscow, 2013
Russia's president Vladimir Putin taking his dogs, akita Yume and Bulgarian shepherd Buffy, for a walk in a snowy forest outside Moscow, 2013
© Alexei Druzhinin/TASS
South Korean President Moon Jae-in holds the dog named Tory at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 2017
South Korean President Moon Jae-in holds the dog named Tory at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 2017
South Korean President Moon Jae-in holds the dog named Tory at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 2017
© South Korean Presidential Blue House via AP
French president Emmanuel Macron gestures towards his dog Nemo at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris, France, 2017
French president Emmanuel Macron gestures towards his dog Nemo at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris, France, 2017
French president Emmanuel Macron gestures towards his dog Nemo at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris, France, 2017
© Alain Jocard/Pool Photo via AP
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds alabai puppy given to him by Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow for his birthday, 2017
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds alabai puppy given to him by Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow for his birthday, 2017
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds alabai puppy given to him by Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow for his birthday, 2017
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Turkmen shepherd dog, known as Alabai was given to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a gift by Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. The dog, called Verny (Faithful), is a Turkmen breed of the Central Asian Shepherd, which is one of the oldest breeds on the Earth. Take a look at some of the cutest world leaders’ pets in history.

