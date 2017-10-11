World leaders and their canine companions

US President Barack Obama, his daughters Malia and Sasha play with their dog Bo on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, 2009 © AP Photo/Ron Edmonds

German President Johannes Rau, his wife Christina and their half-breed dog named Scooter listen to the holy star singers during a visit in the Berlin Presidential residence, 2001 © AP Photo/Fritz Reiss

US President Bush, along with his dog Barney, steps from Air Force One after landing Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2006, in Waco, Texas. The president will spend the week at his nearby ranch in Crawford. () © AP Photo/Duane A. Laverty

US President Bill Clinton is greeted by his dog Buddy as he returns to the White House, 1998 © AP Photo/Ron Edmonds

US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright plays with Sugar, one of Czech President Vaclav Havels' two dogs, as his wife Dagmar open the boxes with presents during their meeting in Havel's private residence in Prague, 1997 © AP Photo/Stanislav Zbynek,CTK

US President George Bush gestures for his dog, Millie, to return home after the first dog ran to Marine One on the White House lawn in Washington, 1989 © AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander

Turkmen shepherd dog, known as Alabai was given to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a gift by Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. The dog, called Verny (Faithful), is a Turkmen breed of the Central Asian Shepherd, which is one of the oldest breeds on the Earth. Take a look at some of the cutest world leaders’ pets in history.