World leaders and their canine companions

Turkmen shepherd dog, known as Alabai was given to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a gift by Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. The dog, called Verny (Faithful), is a Turkmen breed of the Central Asian Shepherd, which is one of the oldest breeds on the Earth. Take a look at some of the cutest world leaders’ pets in history.