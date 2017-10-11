Reports of Russian opera star Hvorostovsky’s death 'totally untrue' — agent

Reports of Russian opera star Hvorostovsky’s death 'totally untrue' — agentSociety & Culture October 11, 3:54
LONDON, October 11. /TASS/. Media reports about the alleged death of internationally acclaimed Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky are "totally untrue," his London agent Mark Hildrew told TASS on Wednesday.
"This is totally untrue. He is alive and at home," he said, when asked to comment on the reports.