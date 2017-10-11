Back to Main page
Reports of Russian opera star Hvorostovsky’s death 'totally untrue' — agent

Society & Culture
October 11, 3:54 UTC+3

"He is alive and at home," his London agent Mark Hildrew told TASS

Dmitri Hvorostovsky

Dmitri Hvorostovsky

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

LONDON, October 11. /TASS/. Media reports about the alleged death of internationally acclaimed Russian baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky are "totally untrue," his London agent Mark Hildrew told TASS on Wednesday.

"This is totally untrue. He is alive and at home," he said, when asked to comment on the reports.

