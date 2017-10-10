Zaryadye: Moscow's park of the future on display today

Zaryadye: Moscow's park of the future on display todaySociety & Culture October 10, 16:56
White & Case to represent Russia in legal battle for diplomatic propertyWorld October 10, 16:40
Over 30,000 fans expected at Russia-Iran friendly football match in KazanSport October 10, 16:17
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watchMilitary & Defense October 10, 15:26
Over 1.5 mln ticket requests submitted for 2018 FIFA World CupSport October 10, 14:28
Nemtsov’s family asks Supreme Court to requalify politician’s murderRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 10, 13:56
Russia-Syria trade turnover up 42% in seven months of 2017Business & Economy October 10, 13:45
Russia delivers more than 180 strikes against terrorists in Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense October 10, 13:32
Russia may sign 4 commercial contracts for Proton rocket launches in 2019Science & Space October 10, 13:25
Zaryadye, the first public park built in Moscow in over 50 years, was inaugurated a month ago. The park is divided into four climatic zones: forest, steppe, tundra, and floodplains. The 130,000 square meter park was built near the Kremlin on the site of former Rossiya hotel that had been torn down in 2006. One of the highlights of the park is an icy cave where the air temperature below 0 Centigrade will be maintained throughout the year and a hovering bridge rising to the height of fifty standards stories. Take a look at Moscow's new must-see attraction.