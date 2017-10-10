Back to Main page
Zaryadye: Moscow's park of the future on display today

Society & Culture
October 10, 16:56 UTC+3

Take a look at Moscow's new must-see attraction — modern Zaryadye park, opened a month ago in the heart of Russian capital

Zaryadye park was opened in Moscow on September 10, the day Russia's capital celebrated its 870th anniversary. Photo: People in Zaryadye park. Pictured in the background are the Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin and St Basil's Cathedral
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Zaryadye, the first public park built in Moscow in over 50 years, was inaugurated a month ago. The park is divided into four climatic zones: forest, steppe, tundra, and floodplains. The 130,000 square meter park was built near the Kremlin on the site of former Rossiya hotel that had been torn down in 2006. One of the highlights of the park is an icy cave where the air temperature below 0 Centigrade will be maintained throughout the year and a hovering bridge rising to the height of fifty standards stories. Take a look at Moscow's new must-see attraction.

TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама