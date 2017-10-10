Back to Main page
ECHR orders Russia to pay 300,000 euros to relatives of those killed in Chechnya

Society & Culture
October 10, 15:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

21 people died in the Novye Aldy settlement on the outskirts of Grozny during an operation carried out by security services

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Russia’s authorities should pay 300,000 euros ($354,000) in compensation upon lawsuits of 20 Russian citizens, whose relatives were killed in Chechnya 17 years ago.

According to the court, 21 relatives of the applicants died on February 5, 2000 in the Novye Aldy settlement on the outskirts of Grozny during an operation carried out by security services. An investigation was launched, but it was not carried out properly.

The court "holds that there has been a violation of Article 2 of the Convention (on human rights) in respect of the failure to conduct an effective investigation into the deaths of the applicants’ relatives after November 2007."

The ECHR ordered Russia to pay 15,000 euros to applicants and 2,500 euros to cover the costs incurred before the court.

