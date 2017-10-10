Back to Main page
Counter-terror operation regime introduced in Dagestan Region's Shamilsky District

Society & Culture
October 10, 5:20 UTC+3 MAKHACHKALA

During the counter-terror operation, up to a special order, some special measure and temporary restrictions will be active on the specified territory

MAKHACHKALA, October 10. /TASS/. Counter-terror operation regime has been introduced in the Shamilsky District, Dagestan Region, a member of the Operative Headquarters of the National Anti-Terror Committee in Dagestan told TASS on Tuesday.

"In order to prevent commitment of terror attacks, provide security for citizens, organizations and agencies and search and detain armed gang members at large, it was decided to introduce the legal regime for counter-terror operation within the administrative borders of the Shamilsky District," the source said.

During the counter-terror operation, up to a special order, some special measure and temporary restrictions will be active on the specified territory.

