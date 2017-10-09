Minister: Insufficient medical data led to student deaths during Phys-Ed classes last year

Putin’s popularity inspires products named in his honor — KremlinSociety & Culture October 09, 15:17
MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. More than 200 Russian children died during physical education classes in the nation’s high schools last year, Minister of Education and Science, Olga Vasilyeva, said at a meeting of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) Science, Education and Culture Committee on Monday.
"A total of 211 individuals died at physical education classes during the past school year in this country," she said.
According to Vasilyeva, this stems from the fact that schools have no information on students’ health. "That’s the result of the personal data protection. We have no medical records, we know nothing about children’s ailments," the minister noted.
Vasilyeva had earlier stated on numerous occasions that schools should be aware of all specific medical characteristics of their students’ health.