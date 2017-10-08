Back to Main page
One of those killed in helicopter crash in Stavropol Territory was former military pilot

Society & Culture
October 08, 22:18 UTC+3 STAVROPOL

According to earlier reports, two persons died in the crash of a single-engine airplane in the Stavropol Territory

STAVROPOL, October 8. / TASS/. One of those killed in a helicopter crash in Russia’s southern Stavropol Territory was a former military pilot, a source in the local law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

According to earlier reports, two persons died in the crash of a single-engine airplane in the Stavropol Territory.

"One of those killed is a 72-year-oil man. He was a former military pilot with a huge experience. The other man has not yet been identified," the source said.

"The helicopter took off from the village of Nezlobnoye. The causes of the crash have not yet been established. The plane is severely damaged as it caught fire after hitting the ground," the source added.

The Russia emergencies ministry’s Stavropol Territory department said citing the Federal Air Transport Agency that the crashed Yak-52 plane was owned by a resident of the city of Yessentuki.

