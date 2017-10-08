Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Several cars explode at underground parking lot of burning shopping mall outside Moscow

Society & Culture
October 08, 18:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Firefighting operations involve about 100 fire rangers and two Ka-32 helicopters

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. A number of cars have exploded at the underground parking garage of the Sindika trade center engulfed in fire at Moscow’s outer circular road, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"Several cars have exploded at the underground parking lot. It is engulfed in fire," the source said.

According to the emergencies ministry’s Moscow region department, the fire started at the basement floor of the shopping mall. The fire spread to the underground parking garage and partially to the roof. The fire has been assigned the third degree of complexity. The fire-consumed area id about 3,000 square meters.

Firefighting operations involve about 100 fire rangers and two Ka-32 helicopters.

A total of 3,000 people have been evacuated from the building. There are no data about casulaties.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia expects highest grain harvest - Putin
2
Russian, Serbian leaders discuss cooperation, MiG-29 fighters
3
Several cars explode at underground parking lot of burning shopping mall outside Moscow
4
Russia’s lawmaker says West used Putin’s birthday to defame Russia
5
The Biography of Russian President Vladimir Putin: A Story of True Leadership
6
Saudi Arabia to host Week of Russian Culture - minister
7
Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria 120 terrorists from Tajikistan, Iraq, N. Caucasus
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама