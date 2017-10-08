Several cars explode at underground parking lot of burning shopping mall outside Moscow

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. A number of cars have exploded at the underground parking garage of the Sindika trade center engulfed in fire at Moscow’s outer circular road, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"Several cars have exploded at the underground parking lot. It is engulfed in fire," the source said.

According to the emergencies ministry’s Moscow region department, the fire started at the basement floor of the shopping mall. The fire spread to the underground parking garage and partially to the roof. The fire has been assigned the third degree of complexity. The fire-consumed area id about 3,000 square meters.

Firefighting operations involve about 100 fire rangers and two Ka-32 helicopters.

A total of 3,000 people have been evacuated from the building. There are no data about casulaties.