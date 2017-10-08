Back to Main page
Two helicopters sent to help put out fire at building materials market outside Moscow

Society & Culture
October 08, 18:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

No information about casualties is available

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Two Ka-32 helicopters have been involved in firefighting operations at the Sindika building mateials marketplace at the Moscow circular road, a spokesman for the Moscow region’s department of the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"Two Ka-32 helicopters have been sent to the area," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the fire started at the basement floor of the storehouse. All clients and personnel have been evacuated. The fire has been assigned the third degree of complexity. The fire-consumed area id about 3,000 square meters. Flames spread to the roof of the building in some sections.

No information about casualties is available.

