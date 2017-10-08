Investigation opened into death woman, who died without medical aid due to rally

Zenit St. Petersburg FC sports director suddenly dies aged 49Sport October 08, 1:26
Russia’s lawmaker says West used Putin’s birthday to defame RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 08, 1:24
Russian top-level adviser, US envoy hold talks in Belgrade on east UkraineWorld October 07, 18:10
Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria 120 terrorists from Tajikistan, Iraq, N. CaucasusMilitary & Defense October 07, 10:56
Belarussian president greets Putin on his birthdayWorld October 07, 10:49
The Biography of Russian President Vladimir Putin: A Story of True LeadershipSociety & Culture October 06, 19:07
This week in photos: Chaos in Catalonia, Trump’s towel toss and Tel Aviv’s empty streetsSociety & Culture October 06, 18:39
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets to get survey craft and laboratoryMilitary & Defense October 06, 18:32
Powerful earthquake shocks Japanese Fukushima prefectureWorld October 06, 18:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, October 8. /TASS/. Investigators in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg have opened a criminal case into the death of a woman, who did not receive the required medical assistance in time due to traffic problems created by an unsanctioned rally on Saturday.
According to the press service of the St. Petersburg department of the Russian Investigative Committee, a team of doctors sent to help the woman failed to arrive in time, as roads were blocked by an unsanctioned rally.
"Ambulance was called to a 55-year-old local resident, who felt unwell. A team of doctors from the Marrinskaya hospital headed to the address," the investigative committee said. "However, the Nevsky Prospekt was congested, so another team of doctors was sent, which upon arrival could only pronounce the woman dead."
A criminal case was opened into suspected criminally negligent manslaughter. An investigation is now under way.
The city’s healthcare committee said that due to heavy traffic, it took the ambulance vehicle 16 minutes to get to its destination instead of two.
According to police reports, about 1,000 people gathered at Marsovo Pole in downtown St. Petersburg at about 18:20 Moscow time on Saturday and marched toward the Liteiny Prospect. A total of 38 people were detained and taken to a police station for obstructing traffic and were released with a warning shortly after.