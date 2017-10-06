Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Road accident in Moscow region kills six

Society & Culture
October 06, 17:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At least 15 people are injured

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The road traffic accident in the Moscow region has left six people dead, while 15 others were injured, Tatyana Petrova, a spokesperson for the Russian Interior Ministry’s regional department, informed TASS on Friday.

"According to preliminary data, the death toll has climbed to six, while 15 people were injured," she said.

A source in the law enforcement agencies earlier told TASS that a road traffic accident that involved a bus occurred in the city of Kolomna. The bus overturned as it was on its way from the town of Ozyory to Moscow.

Earlier in the day, a bus from Kazakhstan collided with the train travelling from St. Petersburg to Nizhny Novgorod near the Pokrov railway station in Russia’s central Vladimir region. According to the latest reports, the accident has left 16 people dead.

Gallery
5 photo
© Ministry of Internal Affairs/TASS

Train-bus collision in Vladimir Region leaves 16 dead

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The might of Russia's MiG-29 multirole frontline fighter
2
US al-Tanf base used by IS groups for attacks against Syria — Defense Ministry
3
Moscow hopes Greece’s decision to extradite Russian citizen to US is not final
4
Defense Ministry refutes reports about downed Russian helicopter in Syria
5
Russian lawmaker slams Trump’s statements on Iran as 'provocative'
6
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev welcomes decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to ICAN
7
Kremlin blasts Ukraine’s Donbass reintegration bill as 'unacceptable'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама