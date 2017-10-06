Road accident in Moscow region kills six

Sharapova’s Kremlin Cup participation to be clear after Tianjin OpenSport October 06, 16:46
The might of Russia's MiG-29 multirole frontline fighterMilitary & Defense October 06, 16:43
Roger Gale to become PACE acting presidentWorld October 06, 16:15
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev welcomes decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to ICANSociety & Culture October 06, 16:13
Moscow hopes Greece’s decision to extradite Russian citizen to US is not finalRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 06, 16:03
Swiss-based CAS dismisses appeal of Russian athlete Chicherova against IOC rulingSport October 06, 15:57
Pedro Agramunt’s spokesperson confirms his resignation from post of PACE presidentWorld October 06, 15:53
Russian subs in Black Sea practice launches of Kalibr cruise missilesMilitary & Defense October 06, 15:36
Putin’s birthday another workday as leader will chair Security Council meeting — KremlinSociety & Culture October 06, 15:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The road traffic accident in the Moscow region has left six people dead, while 15 others were injured, Tatyana Petrova, a spokesperson for the Russian Interior Ministry’s regional department, informed TASS on Friday.
"According to preliminary data, the death toll has climbed to six, while 15 people were injured," she said.
A source in the law enforcement agencies earlier told TASS that a road traffic accident that involved a bus occurred in the city of Kolomna. The bus overturned as it was on its way from the town of Ozyory to Moscow.
Earlier in the day, a bus from Kazakhstan collided with the train travelling from St. Petersburg to Nizhny Novgorod near the Pokrov railway station in Russia’s central Vladimir region. According to the latest reports, the accident has left 16 people dead.