This week in photos: Chaos in Catalonia, Trump’s towel toss and Tel Aviv’s empty streets

Action sports performer Travis Pastrana somersaults on his motorbike as he jumps between two barges on the River Thames with the O2 Arena sports venue seen behind, in London, Britain, October 5
Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, India, September 30
Spanish Civil Guard officers remove demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 1
Italian firefighters take part in an anti-terror drill at the Santa Lucia train station in Venice, Italy, October 3
A three-months old Siberian tiger cub plays on the first day of being presented to the public at the Zoo of Lisbon, Portugal, October 4
US President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, US, October 3
Brazil's President Michel Temer smiles during a ceremony in commemoration of the National Day of Micro and Small Enterprises, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, October 4
A pupil washes the blackboard at the Kolno village school ahead of International Teachers' Day celebrated on October 5 in Gomel region, Belarus, October 4
A cow climbs on the roadside as the Favre family leads their 46-cow herd during the alp descent, so-called 'desalpe' in French, towards the village of l'Etivaz in Switzerland, September 30
People throw grapes at each other at the WineFest grape harvesting and wine making festival at the Zolotaya Balka winery in the city of Balaklava, Russia, September 30
Iraqi actors perform the epic of Imam Hussein, as part of the Ashura festivals in Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq, October 1
A local resident sits on a small table in his home that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in La Perla neighborhood on the coast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 5
Blood stains and a discarded shoe lie in the street in the aftermath of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, October 2
Flying paragliders in the mountains of the Kabardino-Balkar Republic, Russia, September 30
Israelis ride their bicycles on a deserted highway during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30
