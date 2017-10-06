Back to Main page
This week in photos: Chaos in Catalonia, Trump’s towel toss and Tel Aviv’s empty streets

Society & Culture
October 06, 18:39 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Action sports performer Travis Pastrana somersaults on his motorbike as he jumps between two barges on the River Thames with the O2 Arena sports venue seen behind, in London, Britain, October 5
© REUTERS/Toby Melville
© REUTERS/Ajay Verma
© REUTERS/Susana Vera
© REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
© EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES
© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
© REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
© EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
© EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA
© AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
© EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
© EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
+
Violent protests in Catalonia, Donald Trump’s towel toss in Puerto Rico, deserted street during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

