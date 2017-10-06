This week in photos: Chaos in Catalonia, Trump’s towel toss and Tel Aviv’s empty streets

Israelis ride their bicycles on a deserted highway during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30 © EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Flying paragliders in the mountains of the Kabardino-Balkar Republic, Russia, September 30 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Blood stains and a discarded shoe lie in the street in the aftermath of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, October 2 © EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

A local resident sits on a small table in his home that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in La Perla neighborhood on the coast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 5 © AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

Iraqi actors perform the epic of Imam Hussein, as part of the Ashura festivals in Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq, October 1 © EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

People throw grapes at each other at the WineFest grape harvesting and wine making festival at the Zolotaya Balka winery in the city of Balaklava, Russia, September 30 © Sergei Malgavko/TASS

A cow climbs on the roadside as the Favre family leads their 46-cow herd during the alp descent, so-called 'desalpe' in French, towards the village of l'Etivaz in Switzerland, September 30 © EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A pupil washes the blackboard at the Kolno village school ahead of International Teachers' Day celebrated on October 5 in Gomel region, Belarus, October 4 © Viktor Drachev/TASS

Brazil's President Michel Temer smiles during a ceremony in commemoration of the National Day of Micro and Small Enterprises, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, October 4 © REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

US President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, US, October 3 © REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A three-months old Siberian tiger cub plays on the first day of being presented to the public at the Zoo of Lisbon, Portugal, October 4 © EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES

Italian firefighters take part in an anti-terror drill at the Santa Lucia train station in Venice, Italy, October 3 © REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Spanish Civil Guard officers remove demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 1 © REUTERS/Susana Vera

Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, India, September 30 © REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Action sports performer Travis Pastrana somersaults on his motorbike as he jumps between two barges on the River Thames with the O2 Arena sports venue seen behind, in London, Britain, October 5 © REUTERS/Toby Melville

Action sports performer Travis Pastrana somersaults on his motorbike as he jumps between two barges on the River Thames with the O2 Arena sports venue seen behind, in London, Britain, October 5

© REUTERS/Toby Melville

Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, India, September 30

© REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Spanish Civil Guard officers remove demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 1

© REUTERS/Susana Vera

Italian firefighters take part in an anti-terror drill at the Santa Lucia train station in Venice, Italy, October 3

© REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A three-months old Siberian tiger cub plays on the first day of being presented to the public at the Zoo of Lisbon, Portugal, October 4

© EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES

US President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, US, October 3

© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Brazil's President Michel Temer smiles during a ceremony in commemoration of the National Day of Micro and Small Enterprises, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, October 4

© REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A pupil washes the blackboard at the Kolno village school ahead of International Teachers' Day celebrated on October 5 in Gomel region, Belarus, October 4

© Viktor Drachev/TASS

A cow climbs on the roadside as the Favre family leads their 46-cow herd during the alp descent, so-called 'desalpe' in French, towards the village of l'Etivaz in Switzerland, September 30

© EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

People throw grapes at each other at the WineFest grape harvesting and wine making festival at the Zolotaya Balka winery in the city of Balaklava, Russia, September 30

© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

Iraqi actors perform the epic of Imam Hussein, as part of the Ashura festivals in Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq, October 1

© EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

A local resident sits on a small table in his home that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in La Perla neighborhood on the coast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 5

© AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

Blood stains and a discarded shoe lie in the street in the aftermath of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, October 2

© EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Flying paragliders in the mountains of the Kabardino-Balkar Republic, Russia, September 30

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS