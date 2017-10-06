Train-bus collision in Vladimir Region leaves 16 dead

VLADIMIR, October 6. /TASS/. "According to preliminary information, 16 people died, including one child. The other passengers, including minors, were hospitalized," the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee reported.

Earlier the region’s healthcare department told TASS that the death toll from the collision of a train with a bus in central Russia’s Vladimir region has grown to 19.

"According to the latest data, 19 people died and 34 are alive," the director of the healthcare department of the Vladimir region’s administration, Alexander Kiryukhin, said.

Earlier reports said the bus from Kazakhstan collided with the train travelling from St. Petersburg to Nizhny Novgorod near the Pokrov railway station. According to preliminary reports, the bus stalled at the railway crossing. Some passengers managed to jump out of the bus and tried to push it from the railway track, but they failed to do so.

The press service of the Interior Ministry said the accident was caused by technical failure of the bus.

Some 80 people and 20 pieces of equipment are working on the scene of the accident now.

Five people injured in a bus-train collision, including two children, have been taken to the emergency department of a Petushki central district hospital, Alexander Kiryukhin told TASS.

"Five people are staying in the Petushki hospital: two children and three adults. A team of neurosurgeons, emergency physicians, pediatric surgeons and other specialists are treating them. The issue of their transportation to Vladimir is pending," Kiryukhin specified.

According to the source, the children are critically injured and the adults are gravely injured.

"There are no other victims in hospitals. We are treating only five patients," Kiryukhin noted.

As it was earlier reported, a passenger bus ran into a St. Petersburg - Nizhny Novgorod train near the Pokrov station, Vladimir Region, on Friday.