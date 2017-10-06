Back to Main page
Train-bus collision in Russia’s Vladimir region kills 14

Society & Culture
October 06, 9:50 UTC+3

A total of 18 people were hurt, and 14 were killed, including a child, the source said

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Fourteen people were killed and four others were injured when a train collided with a bus in central Russia’s Vladimir Region, a source in the emergencies services told TASS.

"A total of 18 people were hurt, and 14 were killed, including a child. Another four were hospitalized, among them two children," the source said.

