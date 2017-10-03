Back to Main page
Kremlin comments on opposition figure Navalny arrest

Society & Culture
October 03, 12:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On October 2, a court tin Moscow sentenced blogger Aleksey Navalny to a 20-day administrative arrest for repeated calls for participation in unauthorized rallies

1 pages in this article
Aleksey Navalny

Aleksey Navalny

© Dmitriy Serebryakov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Blogger Aleksey Navalny has been arrested for illegal calls for attending an unauthorized rally, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Alexei Navalny

Opposition figure Navalny detained in Moscow

"You know that calls for attending unauthorized activities and rallies and other such messages run counter to the applicable legislation. Naturally, those who make them are prosecuted," Peskov said.

On October 2, a court tin Moscow sentenced blogger Aleksey Navalny to a 20-day administrative arrest for repeated calls for participation in unauthorized rallies. Navalny was detained near his home in Moscow on September 29. On the basis of a Facebook post containing calls for attending a rally in Nizhni Novgorod police officials filed an administrative offense report. Under this article of the Code of Administrative Offences the maximum punishment is a 30-day arrest.

