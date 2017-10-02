Unexploded German WWII bombs dug up under Kaliningrad airport and defused

KALININGRAD, October 22. /TASS/. Members of the Russian National Guard in Russia’s westernmost exclave, the Kaliningrad region, in collaboration with the local highway police department, deactivated almost 100 German-made WWII shells at Khrabrovo International Airport that is currently in the process of being renovated, Russian National Guard Spokesman Nikolay Sokolov informed TASS on Monday.

"A total of 97 German-made 23-mm anti-aircraft shells manufactured during WWII were uncovered during excavation work on Sunday, October 1, on the territory of the airport terminal under refurbishment," he said, adding that the rusty shells that had been lying underground for more than 70 years, still posed a threat to this day.

According to experts, the positions of German anti-aircraft gunners could be located at the site where the ammunition was found. They were resisting Soviet troops during the East Prussian offensive operation at the beginning of 1945.

"The shells were removed from the airport for subsequent disposal," Sokolov added.