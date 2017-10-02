Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Border guard killed trying to detain two suspects illegally crossing into Ukraine — FSB

Society & Culture
October 02, 16:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On September 30, two unidentified individuals tried to illegally enter Ukraine from Russia’s territory

Share
1 pages in this article
© Konstantin Cherginskiy/TASS

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. A border guard has been killed in Russia’s Kursk region while trying to detain two individuals who attempted to get to Ukraine illegally, one of them blew himself up and the other was detained, the Public Relations Center of Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, reported on Monday.

"On September 30, two unidentified individuals who attempted to illegally enter Ukraine from Russia’s territory bypassing the border crossing point, while their identify was checked for the right to stay in the frontier area in the inhabited community of Tetkino in Russia’s Kursk region, put up armed resistance to officers of the FSB State Border Guard Department in the Kursk region," said a report obtained by TASS.

"During the shootout, one of them blew himself up, the other was detained," the FSB noted. A border guard service officer sustained gunshot wounds incompatible with life.

According to the FSB, the Russian Investigative Committee’s Department in the Kursk region has opened criminal cases against the detainee under Part 2 of Section 222 ("Illegal traffic in arms, ammunition and explosives"), Part 2 of Section 221.1 ("Theft or extortion of nuclear materials or radioactive substances") and Section 317 ("Encroachment on life of a law enforcement officer") of Russia’s Criminal Code.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow slams US intelligence for trespassing again on its San Francisco mission
2
Russia lays down two diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet
3
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
4
Putin expects trade with Turkmenistan to recover shortly
5
Russia studying Japan’s experience in developing blockchain technologies
6
Diplomat slams Kiev’s ‘false’ statement on Russians in OSCE mission
7
Russian, Turkmen presidents sign strategic partnership treaty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама