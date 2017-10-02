Border guard killed trying to detain two suspects illegally crossing into Ukraine — FSB

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. A border guard has been killed in Russia’s Kursk region while trying to detain two individuals who attempted to get to Ukraine illegally, one of them blew himself up and the other was detained, the Public Relations Center of Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, reported on Monday.

"On September 30, two unidentified individuals who attempted to illegally enter Ukraine from Russia’s territory bypassing the border crossing point, while their identify was checked for the right to stay in the frontier area in the inhabited community of Tetkino in Russia’s Kursk region, put up armed resistance to officers of the FSB State Border Guard Department in the Kursk region," said a report obtained by TASS.

"During the shootout, one of them blew himself up, the other was detained," the FSB noted. A border guard service officer sustained gunshot wounds incompatible with life.

According to the FSB, the Russian Investigative Committee’s Department in the Kursk region has opened criminal cases against the detainee under Part 2 of Section 222 ("Illegal traffic in arms, ammunition and explosives"), Part 2 of Section 221.1 ("Theft or extortion of nuclear materials or radioactive substances") and Section 317 ("Encroachment on life of a law enforcement officer") of Russia’s Criminal Code.