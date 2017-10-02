Banker surrenders to police after illegally giving himself huge loan

MOSCOW, October 2./TQASS/. A senior officer of Moscow’s MFBank has turned himself into the police after illegally issuing a loan to himself to the tune of 2.5 billion rubles ($43.17 million), a law enforcement source told TASS on Monday.

The source said an employee of MFBank in downtown Moscow went to the police "requesting that they press criminal charges against him over his abuse of authority." "The defendant illegally received 2.5 billion rubles as a bank loan from the MFBank under his jurisdiction," the source added.

An investigation is currently underway.