Russian Film Days festival kicks off in Japan

Society & Culture
October 02, 7:01 UTC+3 TOKYO

Cooperation between Moscow and Tokyo on culture is rapidly developing amid regular political contacts between the two countries’ representatives, including highest-level encounters

TOKYO, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian Film Days festival, that will feature five films produced in the past two years, kicks off on Monday in Japan’s capital. The event is supported by the Russian Culture Ministry.

Tokyo residents who will come to United Cinemas in Odaiba, a popular tourist spot, will watch the film "Box" directed by Eduard Bordukov which depicts the street life of Moscow teenagers and their peers who came to the capital from Russia’s southern regions. On the second day of the festival, the guests will watch the comedy "Good Boy" by Oksana Karas about schoolboy Kolya Smirnov, his adventures, love and relations with parents.

The festival’s program also includes "The Bird" directed by Kseniya Baskakova, "Lyricisms" by Nikolai Burlak, drama "The Green Carriage" by Oleg Asadulin and the "Dream Fish" by Anton Bilzho. One of the films will be screened in the Russian Embassy to Japan, and the festival will end with "White Nights" made on the basis of Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s namesake short story.

All films will be attended free of charge, organizers say.

Last year, part of the Russian Culture Festival in Japan was devoted to cinematography. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoi said then that the way of the Russian movies to the Japanese market is not an easy one, as 60% of films released in Japan are domestic-produced and 40% are foreign, chiefly European and American.

Cooperation between Moscow and Tokyo on culture is rapidly developing amid regular political contacts between the two countries’ representatives, including highest-level encounters. Japan is now holding the Russian Seasons festival that involves Russia’s most prominent actors and teams. It became a prologue for the Russian-Japanese cross-country year of 2018.

