Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Counter-terrorism operation alert imposed in Dagestan’s two districts

Society & Culture
October 01, 19:15 UTC+3

According to the spokesman, law enforcers are chasing militants and their accoplices

Share
1 pages in this article

MAKHACHKALA, October 1. /TASS/. A counter-terrorism operation has been imposed in two district of Russia’s North Caucasian republic of Dagestan, a spokesman for the National Anti-terrorist Committee’s Dagestan headquarters told TASS on Sunday.

"The counter-terrorism operation alert was imposed from 16:30 Moscow time in Dagestan’s Babayurt and Kizilyurt districts, except the city of Kizilyurt," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, law enforcers are chasing militants and their accoplices.

A source in the republic’s law enforcement agencies told TASS that the counter-terrorism regime was imposed after a policemen had been attacked by unidentified men in the village of Babayurt.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
90% of referendum’s participants vote for Catalonia’s independence
2
Iraqi Kurdistan sets up supreme political council for talks with Baghdad
3
Russian working on third generation of Ratnik combat gear
4
Russian Colonel Fedyanin dies in Moscow hospital from wounds received in Syria
5
Putin beefs up number of troops in military to nearly 2 mln
6
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
7
Russian Aerospace Force intercept foreign reconnaissance aircraft 9 times this week
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама