Counter-terrorism operation alert imposed in Dagestan’s two districts

MAKHACHKALA, October 1. /TASS/. A counter-terrorism operation has been imposed in two district of Russia’s North Caucasian republic of Dagestan, a spokesman for the National Anti-terrorist Committee’s Dagestan headquarters told TASS on Sunday.

"The counter-terrorism operation alert was imposed from 16:30 Moscow time in Dagestan’s Babayurt and Kizilyurt districts, except the city of Kizilyurt," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, law enforcers are chasing militants and their accoplices.

A source in the republic’s law enforcement agencies told TASS that the counter-terrorism regime was imposed after a policemen had been attacked by unidentified men in the village of Babayurt.