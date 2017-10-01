Emergency alert announced in Yakutia after accident at power plant

Zakharova: US began campaign not only against RT, but also against TASS and Russian papersRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 01, 17:41
Russian swimmer wins World Cup’s gold in Men 50m FreestyleSport October 01, 17:20
Russian tourists, stuck in Turkey, to be brought home within two days - ministryBusiness & Economy October 01, 16:17
Spanish authorities should begin dialogue with Catalans - Russian senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 01, 15:32
IWF suspends Russia for one year - sourceSport September 30, 19:15
Russian Defense Ministry refutes claims about troops left in Belarus after Zapad-2017Military & Defense September 30, 13:13
Russia’s operation in Syria two years on - victory over terrorism is nearMilitary & Defense September 30, 7:52
Who is US Ambassador to Russia Jon HuntsmanWorld September 30, 1:57
Ex-chancellor says Germany is interested in implementing Nord Stream 2Business & Economy September 29, 21:34
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov announced an emergency alert in Yakutia, where resident remain without electricity, heating and water after an accident at the hydropower plant on Sunday.
"Tomorrow all vitally important services should be working smoothly," he ordered.
More than 33,000 houses in Yakutsk and another four districts, where 310,000 live, remain without electricity after an accident at the Yakutia hydropower plant after a fire at the building with reserve turbines.