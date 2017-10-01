Emergency alert announced in Yakutia after accident at power plant

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov announced an emergency alert in Yakutia, where resident remain without electricity, heating and water after an accident at the hydropower plant on Sunday.

"Tomorrow all vitally important services should be working smoothly," he ordered.

More than 33,000 houses in Yakutsk and another four districts, where 310,000 live, remain without electricity after an accident at the Yakutia hydropower plant after a fire at the building with reserve turbines.