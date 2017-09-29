Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serviceman kills two fellow-soldiers, officer on rifle range in Russia

Society & Culture
September 29, 20:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Defense Ministry officials in Moscow said one of the possible causes of the incident was the soldier's nervous breakdown

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. A serviceman killed two fellow-soldiers and an officer on an Army rifle range in the town of Belogorsk, Russia's Far-Eastern Armur region, the press service of the town administration said on Friday.

Read also
Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey

Media: Russian citizen detained in Turkey for alleged plans to shoot down US plane

"An emergency event has occurred on an Army base located in the Transportny district," the report said. "A serviceman shot and killed two soldiers and an officer and wounded one more soldier on the rifle range. The wounded man is in hostital now."

Defense Ministry officials in Moscow said one of the possible causes of the incident was the soldier's nervous breakdown.

At the instruction of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, a commission led by the Chief of Main Staff of Ground Forces left for the Amur region to clear out the situation on the spot.

In the meantime, commander of the base and the police were taking steps to detain the shooter.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Putin-Erdogan dialogue concerning Iraqi Kurdistan
2
Remains of Romanian soldiers who died in Battle of Stalingrad reburied
3
US Department of Treasury slashes terms of lending to blacklisted Russian citizens
4
Lavrov: Moscow won’t tolerate crusade to blame Russia for everything under the sun in US
5
Russian Ground Forces to hold 7 international exercises next year — commander
6
Mordovia Arena set to host first test match in April ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама