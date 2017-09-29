Serviceman kills two fellow-soldiers, officer on rifle range in Russia

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. A serviceman killed two fellow-soldiers and an officer on an Army rifle range in the town of Belogorsk, Russia's Far-Eastern Armur region, the press service of the town administration said on Friday.

"An emergency event has occurred on an Army base located in the Transportny district," the report said. "A serviceman shot and killed two soldiers and an officer and wounded one more soldier on the rifle range. The wounded man is in hostital now."

Defense Ministry officials in Moscow said one of the possible causes of the incident was the soldier's nervous breakdown.

At the instruction of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, a commission led by the Chief of Main Staff of Ground Forces left for the Amur region to clear out the situation on the spot.

In the meantime, commander of the base and the police were taking steps to detain the shooter.