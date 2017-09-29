This week in photos: Arnold’s pretzel, a trio of ex-presidents and a tightrope in Prague

First serial-produced nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir floated out in St. Petersburg

A woman stands with her parrot and her dog in what is left of her home that was destroyed when Hurricane Maria passed through in Corozal, Puerto Rico, September 27 © Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A participant balances on a slackline over the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, September 25 © EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attend the trophy presentation prior to foursome matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, USA, September 28 © Rob Carr/Getty Images

General view of Burj Khalifa during a heavy fog in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 27 © Tom Dulat/Getty Images

A destroyed boat is seen on a beach washed up after it sunk in rough seas off the coast of Bangladesh carrying over 100 people close to Patuwartek, Inani beach, Bangladesh, September 28. Seventeen survivors were found along with the bodies of 15 women and children © Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Clouds of smoke and fire billow from the ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces which caught fire, near the city of Kalynivka, Ukraine, September 27 © EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A newborn elephant during his first steps in his outdoor residence in DierenPark Amersfoort Zoo in Amersfoort, The Netherlands, September 25 © EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL

US Capitol Police arrest protesters who shouted and interrupted a Senate Finance Committee hearing about the proposed Graham-Cassidy Healthcare Bill in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, USA, September 25 © Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A South Korean Special Army female soldier performs 'Teukgong martial arts' during the media day for the 69th anniversary of the Armed Forces Day at the 2nd Fleet Parade Ground in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, September 25 © EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Arnold Schwarzenegger eats a pretzel during the Oktoberfest at Schuetzen Festzelt at Theresienwiese in Munich, Germany, September 26 © Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Mini dachshunds run as they compete in the annual Teckelrennen Hophaus Dachshund Race in Melbourne, Australia, September 23 © Scott Barbour/Getty Images

People attend an exhibition of graphic works and paintings of Soviet and Russian painter Alexander Labas, titled October, marking the 100th anniversary of the October Revolution, at the Institute of Russian Realist Art, Moscow, Russia, September 26 © Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

Russian soldiers and archbishop Michael from Geneva stand in front of a monument dedicated to the Russian general Alexander Suvorov, who in 1799 crossed the Alps from Italy to cut off the advance of Napoleon's troops, during a commemoration event in the Schoellenenschlucht ravine near Andermatt, Switzerland, September 24 © EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

