This week in photos: Arnold’s pretzel, a trio of ex-presidents and a tightrope in Prague

Society & Culture
September 29, 18:02 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Russian soldiers and archbishop Michael from Geneva stand in front of a monument dedicated to the Russian general Alexander Suvorov, who in 1799 crossed the Alps from Italy to cut off the advance of Napoleon's troops, during a commemoration event in the Schoellenenschlucht ravine near Andermatt, Switzerland, September 24
© EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
© Scott Barbour/Getty Images
© Gisela Schober/Getty Images
© EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
© EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL
© EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
© Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
© Tom Dulat/Getty Images
©  (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
© Rob Carr/Getty Images
© EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
© Alexandr Demyanchuk/TASS
© Joe Raedle/Getty Images
+
 Arnold Schwarzenegger eating pretzel, US former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton at Presidents Cup, slacklining in Prague and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

