CCTV cameras in Moscow City connected to face identification system

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. More than 180,000 CCTV cameras in Moscow City have been connected to the face identification system that identifies an individual’s personality, gender and age, a report published at Moscow city government’s homepage said on Thursday.

"City residents have received one more level of protection," the report quoted the chief of the city’s department for information technologies, Artyom Yermolayev.

He said, however, it was important to introduce technologies of this kind with a maximum degree of responsibility.

"Our priority is the balance between confidentiality and security and we abide by strict internal regulations for control that guarantee observance of the rights of an individual," Yermolayev said.

The algorithm of the system is based on the utilization of neural networks, which make it possible to do real-time analysis of video footages from CCTV cameras. The soft scans the faces featured in the footage to enable comparison of the scans with information from various databases.

This analytical system assists the agencies of law and order in tracking the criminals down - it recreates the route of a malefactor’s traversing of the city.

The network consists of about 160,000 cameras and embraces 95% of apartment blocks.

City residents will get an opportunity before the yearend to install CCTV cameras on their houses on their own and to connect them to the unified system of video monitoring.

At this moment, the system has about 16,000 users, mostly the staff-members of the agencies of law and order and officials of state and municipal organizations.

Each of them has an individual level of access to the system and each logon is registered.