Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Guinea’s president thanks Russia for help in fighting Ebola

Society & Culture
September 28, 12:00 UTC+3 NOVO-OGARYOVO

Russia has opened a research center in Guinea

Share
1 pages in this article

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 28. /TASS/. Guinea’s President Alpha Conde has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Moscow’s assistance in fighting the Ebola virus disease.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank you, Mr. President, for the assistance that was provided to us in the struggle against the Ebola virus disease," Conde said at a meeting with Putin, adding that Russia was one of the first countries to have taken an active part in eliminating the effects of the disease.

"Russia opened a crisis center that allows for conducting research into the Ebola virus disease in the territory of our country," Conde said.

Read also

Over 1,000 volunteers to be vaccinated against Ebola in Guinea

As follows from the accompanying reference materials released ahead of the meeting an experimental batch of the anti-Ebola vaccine GamEvac-Combi vaccine and equipment for testing it finished to be delivered to Guinea last July. Clinical tests began in August with 200 local volunteers taking part. There are plans for increasing their number to 2,000. The work is being conducted on the basis of Russia-created bilateral research center of epidemiology and infectious disease prevention (which opened in February 2017).

"Our strategic cooperation is far from potential it can actually reach. I hope that we will move to a new level, cross this line and bolster cooperation in order to reach potential that is available to us. So, I suggest moving our partnership to the framework of strategic partnership," Conde said during the meeting with Putin.

Guinea is interested in attracting Russian investments and participation of Russian companies in construction of new enterprises and execution of infrastructural projects, he said. He reiterated that the country had rich mineral resource fields.

"Cooperation potential is vast, but it has to be extended. And we don’t always have the needed funds. So, I hope that within state-private partnership involving Russian investors we will be able to use our possibilities at 100%," Konde said.

He reported that a plan of prospective economic development for the period until 2020 had been adopted in Guinea. The country is conducting negotiations with the Paris Club in an attempt to find additional sources of financing. "We hope for Russia’s participation in various concessions in our country," he added. Konde noted that Guinea is developing its tourist industry and expects to attract Russian tourists.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
2
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
3
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
4
Kyrgyz PM to pay first official visit to Russia over past 26 years
5
Global customers eyeing purchases of cutting-edge Russian military gear and apparel
6
Novosibirsk Airport evacuated due to bomb threat
7
Press review: Russia-NATO Сouncil frozen and Moscow responds to Kiev’s peacekeeping ploy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама