Guinea’s president thanks Russia for help in fighting Ebola

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 28. /TASS/. Guinea’s President Alpha Conde has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Moscow’s assistance in fighting the Ebola virus disease.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank you, Mr. President, for the assistance that was provided to us in the struggle against the Ebola virus disease," Conde said at a meeting with Putin, adding that Russia was one of the first countries to have taken an active part in eliminating the effects of the disease.

"Russia opened a crisis center that allows for conducting research into the Ebola virus disease in the territory of our country," Conde said.

As follows from the accompanying reference materials released ahead of the meeting an experimental batch of the anti-Ebola vaccine GamEvac-Combi vaccine and equipment for testing it finished to be delivered to Guinea last July. Clinical tests began in August with 200 local volunteers taking part. There are plans for increasing their number to 2,000. The work is being conducted on the basis of Russia-created bilateral research center of epidemiology and infectious disease prevention (which opened in February 2017).

"Our strategic cooperation is far from potential it can actually reach. I hope that we will move to a new level, cross this line and bolster cooperation in order to reach potential that is available to us. So, I suggest moving our partnership to the framework of strategic partnership," Conde said during the meeting with Putin.

Guinea is interested in attracting Russian investments and participation of Russian companies in construction of new enterprises and execution of infrastructural projects, he said. He reiterated that the country had rich mineral resource fields.

"Cooperation potential is vast, but it has to be extended. And we don’t always have the needed funds. So, I hope that within state-private partnership involving Russian investors we will be able to use our possibilities at 100%," Konde said.

He reported that a plan of prospective economic development for the period until 2020 had been adopted in Guinea. The country is conducting negotiations with the Paris Club in an attempt to find additional sources of financing. "We hope for Russia’s participation in various concessions in our country," he added. Konde noted that Guinea is developing its tourist industry and expects to attract Russian tourists.