Novosibirsk Airport evacuated due to bomb threat

NOVOSIBIRSK, September 28. /TASS/. Novosibirsk Tolmachevo Airport has been evacuated after an anonymous bomb call, the airport’s press service told TASS on Thursday.
"Tolmachevo Airport’s help desk received an anonymous call about a bomb in the airport terminal. Terminal passengers and employees were evacuated," the press service specified.
Law enforcement officers are now carrying out special investigative operations to verify the received information.
TASS reported earlier that an unidentified person had said about mined schools, administrative facilities and shopping malls in the Novosibirsk Region. Police are carrying out checks. A law enforcement source told TASS that at least 30 facilities in the city and the region were evacuated.
Novosibirsk Region’s Minister of Education, Science and Innovation Policy Sergey Nelyubov told reporters that 13 schools in Novosibirsk were evacuated and checked after the call.