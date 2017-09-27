Soyuzmultfilm animated cartoon studio to revise 300 license agreements

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Soyuzmultfilm animated cartoon studio will review 300 license agreements on use of characters and other parts of audiovisual products, Chief Executive Officer of the studio Yuliana Slascheva said on Wednesday.

"We have 400 license agreements, with 300 requiring revision from my point of view. They should be revised but no one’s born days may be enough to review all the agreements. For our purpose, one hundred most important ones for us will be revised during the year," she said.

The majority of situations will hopefully be settled before going to court, Slascheva added.

Soyuzmultfilm intends to create in future franchises with characters made by studio authors and being part of the so-called ‘Gold Collection’ on conditions beneficial for all, press studio of the animated cartoon studio said earlier.