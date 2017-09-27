Soyuzmultfilm animated cartoon studio to revise 300 license agreements

Manchester United fans get raincoats ahead of Champions League match against CSKA MoscowSport September 27, 22:40
Germany’s envoy: Russia and Germany share responsibility for the destiny of our continentWorld September 27, 21:51
Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian wins 2017 World Chess Cup in TbilisiSport September 27, 21:10
Russia's top diplomat praises Spartak FC for courage in playing against LiverpoolSport September 27, 20:30
Almost 93% of voters support Iraqi Kurdistan's independence in referendumWorld September 27, 19:50
Scientists collect soil in Yamal to see what climate was like 50,000 years agoSociety & Culture September 27, 18:58
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warnsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 27, 18:55
Russia to participate in project for creating Deep Space Gateway cislunar stationScience & Space September 27, 18:32
Off the beaten path: Russia's lesser-known tourist destinationsSociety & Culture September 27, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Soyuzmultfilm animated cartoon studio will review 300 license agreements on use of characters and other parts of audiovisual products, Chief Executive Officer of the studio Yuliana Slascheva said on Wednesday.
"We have 400 license agreements, with 300 requiring revision from my point of view. They should be revised but no one’s born days may be enough to review all the agreements. For our purpose, one hundred most important ones for us will be revised during the year," she said.
The majority of situations will hopefully be settled before going to court, Slascheva added.
Soyuzmultfilm intends to create in future franchises with characters made by studio authors and being part of the so-called ‘Gold Collection’ on conditions beneficial for all, press studio of the animated cartoon studio said earlier.