Russian, Norwegian students and teachers clear Kola Bay shore in Murmansk

MURMANSK, September 27. /TASS/. Pupils and teachers from Russia and Norway participated in cleaning of the Kola Bay's shore in Murmansk. The event was organized under a Russia-Norway project, said the press service of the Kola Mining Plant (a part of the Norilsk Nickel Company), which had supported the cleaning.

"The cleaning of the Kola Bay's shores featured 90 pupils and teachers from the Murmansk region and from the bordering Finnmark (Norway)," the press service said.

The first area of the ecology action was the Kola Bay's left shore near the Minkino village, where the project participants jointly with Nornickel's volunteers cleaned about one kilometer of the shore line. They filled about 600 sacks with waste, which they had sorted into plastic and other waste for further processing. After that, they continued the cleaning on the other side of the Kola Bay, at the shore near Murmansk.

Under the international program supervised by scientists of Russia's Pasvik natural reserve and Norway's Svanhovd Institute of Bioeconomy Research, pupils of the two countries for the recent 15 years - both sides of the border - continue following seasonal changes, they are involved in research works. One of the main directions the international project followed lately has been studies of the problem of plastic waste at sea shores. In 2016, pupils cleaned the shore line near Norway's Vadso, and this year they cleaned the territory near Murmansk.